Is Yone the next LoL Champion? Everything we know about Yasuo’s brother

League of Legends fans are looking forward to new Champions joining the roster in 2020. In a Dev video, lead producer for the LoL Champions team Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles has announced we can expect a number of new champions in 2020.

Mireles explains they’re looking at “fully realising” more characters from the lore, after the success of Kai’Sa and Senna, and that we can expect to see “another familiar face” later this year. He goes on to state we can expect two new Champions to arrive alongside a new event this summer, one of which is a “masked Champion who refuses to die” – and also mentions “some demons should remain in our past”. The new LoL champion Lillia was finally revealed, could the other new Champ be Yone?

There are a number of theories floating around out there, but several speculators – such as YouTuber Doctor Yas – believe there’s a strong possibility this new Champion is Yone. We’ll examine the clues pointing towards the potential new Champ – here’s everything we know about LoL’s Yone, as well as a healthy dose of speculation.

Who is Yone?

According to League of Legends lore, Yone is Yasuo’s conscientious older half-brother. Yone and Yasuo were close as children, both studying at the village’s sword school – until war came to Ionia and Yone was called away, leaving the impetuous Yasuo to defend the elders. After abandoning his post to seek battle and returning to find his master Elder Souma dead, Yasuo was accused of murder, and fled his home. He was eventually tracked down by Yone, who believed in his younger brothers’ guilt and sought to bring him to justice. Yasuo was forced to battle Yone, who he easily bested, and though Yasuo begged Yone for his forgiveness and tried to convince him of his innocence, Yone died still believing in his brothers’ betrayal.

Yone is well known to Yasuo fans, and he’s also a Legends of Runeterra card, carrying the quote: “When I was a child, I asked my brother: ‘Does the wind flee, or does it follow?’ He followed me then for guidance. I follow him now for justice”.

Why we think Yone is the next League of Legends Champion

So far, we’ve received the clues that the new Champion has faced death, and that they are a character from past lore. Yone certainly has a reason to refuse to die; believing so fervently in tracking down the brother he believed betrayed his village.

However, these aren’t the only clues to be gleaned from the new Champions video; we’re presented with a teaser image which includes a red katana sticking out of the ground; further beneath the red katana stands a forest of grey katanas. In fellow Ionian bladesman Master Yi’s lore, samurai swords are used as grave markers – could this be a hint Yone lies beneath that red katana?

League of Legends forums poster Chembaron Yamada believes Yone’s Legends of Runeterra card hints at his future inclusion in LoL as a fully fledged Champion. They point out Yone’s card is titled ‘Yone, Windchaser’ – instead of just ‘Yone’. Similarly, the ‘Senna, Sentinel of Light’ card depicts Senna before she was caught by Thresh – before she was a Champion. Riot may be planning to introduce a ‘Senna’ Champion card, so the ‘Sentinel of Light’ title would allow both cards to coexist – perhaps this is the reason Yone’s card includes a title as well. If the Windchaser card depicts a different Yone to the – potentially resurrected – future Champion, this also leaves room for Yone to obtain the mask described in the new Champions teaser.

As far as the “some demons should remain in our past” hint – this could be a clue as to how Yone climbed back out of his grave to further pursue his brother. There are all sorts of dark forces at work in Runeterra, like the Black Mist or the Darkin, who could be responsible for his resurrection.

To add fuel to the theory fire, on the testing servers, VO interaction can be found for Thresh to use with Yone, which definitely suggests he isn’t dead. With one more Champ due to be announced this summer, all clues seem to point to Yone.

WHAT KIND OF CHAMPION WILL YONE BE?

As Doctor Yas points out in the above video, Riot’s October 2019 Roadmap describes a champion “in early stages of production”, namely an “edgy solo-lane melee carry”. A melee carry seems to fit perfectly with Yone’s reputation as a student of the sword, although we’re not sure Yone’s purported strait-laced, responsible personality lends itself to being described as ‘edgy’, unless it’s a really bad blade pun. It’s more likely being brought back from the dead has given his character a little more grit, mostly in his hair and clothes, but possibly in his personality too.

Some League players aren’t too pleased by the idea of a Yasuo 2.0, given the Champion’s reputation as somewhat overpowered. Conversely, Yasuo’s notoriety has earned him many devout fans who have been clamoring for Yone’s inclusion for years. We’ll find out if Yone will be coming to Summoner’s Rift in Summer 2020 – until then, here are the best LoL Champions for beginners and LoL top tier Champions.