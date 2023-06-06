League of Legends Mythic shop – what’s on sale?

Want to know what’s on sale in the League of Legends Mythic shop? New skins for LoL are released all the time, with a new event seemingly arriving on the Rift every few weeks, but what happens if you missed the boat with that awesome KD/A Evelynn skin, or if you’ve seen a Hextech skin in a game of Summoner’s and want to bag it for yourself?

The Mythic shop is a special storefront in the free PC game that stocks rare skins, wards, chromas, and essence. These cosmetic items aren’t available for real-world money, either, as they can only be purchased with Mythic Essence, so no more worrying about how much you’ve spent in League of Legends. The stock held in this store is rotated regularly, with some skins becoming unavailable for months, so it’s best to keep up to date on what’s on sale in the League of Legends Mythic store.

What’s in the Mythic shop?

Here are the items currently available for purchase in the League of Legends Mythic shop:

Prestige Firecracker Vayne – 150 Mythic essence

– 150 Mythic essence Prestige Brave Phoenix Xayah – 125 Mythic essence

– 125 Mythic essence Prestige DRX Aatrox – 125 Mythic essence

– 125 Mythic essence Ashen Guardian Shen – 100 Mythic essence

– 100 Mythic essence Hextech Tristana – 100 Mythix essence

– 100 Mythix essence Lancer Zero Hecarim – 100 Mythic essence

– 100 Mythic essence Ashen Knight ward – 50 Mythic essence

– 50 Mythic essence Emberwoke chroma (Ashen Guardian Shen) – 40 Mythic essence

(Ashen Guardian Shen) – 40 Mythic essence Nothing to Fear emote – 25 Mythic essence

– 25 Mythic essence Random skin shard – 10 Mythic essence

– 10 Mythic essence 150 blue essence – 1 Mythic essence

– 1 Mythic essence 50 orange essence – 1 Mythic essence

There you have it, the current League of Legends Mythic shop offerings. If anything tickles your fancy, make sure you get in there and snag it before it disappears. If you’re looking to see who’s especially powerful right now, check out our League of Legends tier list, or if you’re new to the Rift, we have a League of Legends beginners guide to help you navigate those difficult first few games.