League of Legends gets new champion Viego this month, 140 skins in 2021

Today’s the day we got an idea of what the League of Legends 2021 patch cycle will bring to its legions of excited fans. Developer Riot Games has shared a bunch of information about the multiplayer game’s eleventh season, revealing – among plenty of other things – that there’s a spooky new jungler champ on the way very soon – The Ruined King.

We got a peep at the newest addition to the champion lineup during the League of Legends season 2021 cinematic, called Ruination, which sees a band of champs like Darius, Noxus, Poppy, Vayne, Lucian, Senna, and Samira tackle the threat posed by a new face – a brand-new champion.

Viego, The Ruined King, is a chilling new jungler, whose sword and crown glow with an eerie ice-blue haze. You’ll have to wait for Viego to hit the PBE soon before you can test him out, but he’s due to arrive in-game later this month, and you can check out his abilities (also in the clip below) ahead of time while you wait.

Riot is also planning to launch an eye-watering 140 new champion skins this year. That’s 20 more than the 120 last year. Phwoar. Giving us a peep at the snazzy new styles headed to its flagship MOBA game over the course of this year, Riot’s revealed that many of the best League of Legends champions are getting new skins in 2021. The lucky Legends include: Fiddlesticks, Tahm Kench, Corki, Camille, Galio, Lulu, Nautilus, Wukong, Nunu, Sejuani, Rumble, Yuumi, Twitch, Vayne, Caitlyn, and Blitzcrank.

As you’ll see, other updates from the LoL devs include news that players will get an opportunity to vote on content they’re keen to see hit the game, ranging from things like skin thematics to champion reworks.

We can also expect “sweeping item changes” which will offer more options for varied gameplay, new champions also tying into The Ruined King’s return, and – of course – the 2021 ranked season has now arrived. Plus, that Dr Mundo update is due to arrive this coming spring. Phew.

And that’s just League – Riot has shared a whole lot of info on what’s to come for its mobile sister game League of Legends: Wild Rift, card game Legends of Runeterra, autobattler Teamfight Tactics, and esports scene. Phew! You can check it all out in the clip above if you want to be ready for Runeterra’s coming year.