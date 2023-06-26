What are the new and upcoming League of Legends skins? Although LoL is a free-to-play game, there is a deep catalog of premium skins you can adorn yourself with while attempting to win on the Rift. These cosmetics vary in quality based on when they were released, with many of the newer offerings totally eclipsing those of even a few years ago. But what are the newest skins, and what can we expect next?

New League of Legends skins

The new skins for League of Legends are the Shan Hai Scrolls and DRX sets. The Shan Hai Scrolls universe within LoL is based around the champions being seen as mythological creatures, with a heavy Chinese visual influence. There was also a skin set released for the DRX esports team victory.

The newest skins in LoL are:

Shan Hai Scrolls Bard

Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw

Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench

DRX Aatrox

DRX Akali

DRX Ashe

DRX Caitlyn

DRX Kindred

DRX Maokai

Upcoming League of Legends skins

The next League of Legends skin to be released will be an ultimate skin for Samira. According to this State of Skins address by Riot, we can expect to see a new ultimate skin before the year is out. Ultimate skins are the most detailed cosmetics in LoL, with new animations, UI elements, and even evolutions that can occur within a game, and it looks like Samira will be the next champion to receive the ultimate treatment.

Now you know the newest skins up for grabs in League of Legends, it's up to you if they're worth picking up – maybe just check how much you've spent in League of Legends first.