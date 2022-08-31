League of Legends patch 12.17: Maokai mini-rework, Miss Fortune buff

The League of Legends patch 12.17 preview has been released by Riot Lead Designer, Matt Leung-Harrison. It keeps on the theme of previous patches by keeping things light before the MOBAs main event, Worlds- this time by introducing two mini-reworks into the mix and an absolute boatload of changes, both to champions and items like Zhonya’s Hourglass.

Champion Buffs

Miss Fortune

Double Up (Q): Damage 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD)(+35% AP) > 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD)(+35% AP)

Double Up (Q): Cast Time 0.25s > Matches Basic Attack Time

Strut (W): Mana Cost 45 – 35

Strut (W): Attack Speed 40/55/70/85/100% > 50/65/80/95/110%

Make It Rain (E): Cooldown 18/16/14/12/10 >18/17/16/15/14

Make It Rain (E): Full Damage 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)

Make It Rain (E): Slow 40/45/50/55/60% > 50% (+4% per 100 AP)

Bullet Time (R): Bonus Critical Chance Damage 20% each wave > 30% each wave

Attempting to drive MF players away from that Eclipse build we’ve been seeing so often, this buff should see the Queen of Bilgewater sitting firmly in the bot lane aiming to hit that 100% crit chance as soon as possible. A full-AP support build could also still be viable with these chances, as the Make it Rain slow now scales with your ability power.

Twisted Fate

Wild Cards (Q): AP Ratio 70% > 80%

Pick a Card (W): Mana 40-100 > 30-70

Lowering the mana cost of Pick a Card means more stuns in lane before having to back, and with the increased AP ratio it also means more late-game damage. Could see TF feature more prominently in mid after this patch.

Kassadin

Null Sphere (Q): Cooldown 11-9s > 10-8s

Null Sphere (Q): Mana cost 70-90 > 60-80

Lowering the cooldown and cost of Null Sphere will help with Kassadin’s early game quite significantly – we all know how scary he can be with a few items; this change will see him reach that power spike quicker.

Rell

Ferromancy (W): Dismount Movement Speed 250 > 280

Attract and Repel (E): Cooldown 18-11s > 15s

Regulating the cooldown of Attract and Repel will see a slight buff to the early laning-phase. Purchased items will negate some of the increase in CD later on, so it shouldn’t be too noticeable.

Graves

Collateral Damage (R): Damage 250-550 > 275-575

End of the Line (Q): Cooldown 12-8s > 13-7s

Graves is going to be a little tankier earlier, with a slight reduction in damage. He might not be able to wear you down as quickly, but he’ll stick around long enough to get the job done if you aren’t careful.

Nocturne

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 > 0.721

Umbra Blades (Passive): Cooldown 14s > 13s

Increased attack speed over time and a lower cooldown on Nocturne’s empowered auto will translate into more damage in prolonged fights – if you survive long enough, that is.

Ezreal

Arcane Shift (E): Cooldown 28-16s > 26-14s

Ezreal is already a safe laner with his Arcane Shift; it’s like having an extra flash that comes up every few seconds. Lowering the cooldown of this mobility should delight Ez players while annoying nearly everyone else.

Camille

Adaptive Defenses (Passive): Health Shield 17% > 20%

Hookshot / Wall Dive (E): Bonus AD Ratio 75% > 90%

A chunkier shield and increased AD scaling is a scary prospect for anyone going up against Camille in the top lane. She’ll eventually be able to deal excessive amounts of damage while taking less in the process.

Sett

Haymaker (W): AD Ratio 20% per 100 bonus AD > 25% per 100 bonus AD

Facebreaker (E): Slow 50% > 70%

Sett can be an absolute menace if given a slight lead, and with his scaling ability getting a buff that is an even scarier prospect. The increased slow on his Facebreaker could also mean certain death if you’re caught.

Champion Nerfs

Nami

Electrocute: (E) Only counts as one damage instance

Do you hear that? It’s the cries of joy from anyone who’s ever gone against Nami – Lucian. No longer will your health bar be decimated out of nowhere.

Taric

Base MR: 32 > 28

Dazzle (E): Cooldown 15-11s > 16-12s

Taric won’t be able to throw his stun out as often, and with the slight reduction in MR, he shouldn’t be able to tank less magic damage in team fights. MR reduction in the bottom lane doesn’t signal the end of the world, but unless itemised correctly, Taric players could feel the pinch going into the mid-game.

Azir

Arise! (W): AP Ratio 60% > 50%

Shifting Sands (E): Cooldown 19-15s > 22-16s

A substantial increase to the cooldown on Azir’s dash ability Shifting Sands means that if used irresponsibly in lane, they’ll be more open to ganking opportunities.

Ahri

Base HP: 570 > 550

Charm (E): Duration 1.4-2s > 1.2-2s

Another early-game nerf, with Ahri’s charm holding opponents in her grasp for less time. You won’t get punished quite as much for getting caught with her E, but still, y’know, try to dodge it.

Sylas

Base HP: 595 > 575

Sylas heals so much from his kit that you would be forgiven for thinking he has infinite health. This isn’t always the case. With less base HP, bursting him down early should be a little bit easier.

Trundle

Frozen Domain (W): Cooldown 15-11s > 18-14s

The image of a Trundle bombing it towards you, surrounded by ice, should be ever so slightly less likely with this nerf. The cooldown increase of his Frozen Domain means players will have to be more selective on when they activate the important buff.

Wukong

Base Attack Speed: 0.711 > 0.68

Base Movement Speed: 345 > 340

Wukong will attack less frequently and be ever so slightly slower with 12.17. Still scary, though. Especially when there are two of them.

Sivir

AD Growth: 3 > 2.8

Ricochet (W): AD Ratio 30-50% > 25-45%

Boomerang Blade (Q): Damage 65-205 (+80% bonus AD) > 60-180 (+100% bonus AD)

Sivir is an absolute farming machine, devastating waves of minions like they were nothing. This patch will affect that slightly, but I’d imagine with a few items under her belt, she’ll be just fine. The AD scaling will really hurt Sivir players in team fights – those ricochets were essentially free damage on a group of enemies and now they’ll scale less with items.

Renekton

Cull the Meek (Q): Damage 100-300 (+120% bonus AD) > 90-260 (+140% bonus AD)

This change seems like an attempt to shift some of Renekton’s power to slightly later in a match. The lizard is known for being an early-game bully but tends to fall off massively the longer a match goes on. The increase in AD scaling should see Renekton benefit a lot more from items, so in theory could be more relevant in late-game situations.

Champion Adjustments

Maokai

Sap Magic (Passive): Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces cooldown – 1s per auto

Bramble Smash (Q): Damage 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) > 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)

Bramble Smash (Q): Percent Max Health Damage 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%

Bramble Smash (Q): Bonus Damage to Monsters 20/35/50/65/80

Sapling Toss (E): Removed Percent Max Health Damage

Sapling Toss (E): Damage 20-120 > 45-185 (+40% AP) (+3% total HP)

Sapling Toss (E): Brush Damage 40-240 > 75-315 (+80% AP) (+6% total HP) – Empowered brush damage does not affect minions

Sapling Toss (E): Mana Cost 60/70/80/90/100 > 45/55/65/75/85

Sapling Toss (E): Slow Amount 35% > 45% (55% empowered brush)

Nature’s Grasp (R): Initial Speed 50 > 100

Nature’s Grasp (R): Max Speed 650 > 750

Nature’s Grasp (R): Acceleration 250 > 300

Nature’s Grasp (R): Champion Move Speed On Hit 40-60% decaying over 2s

A not-so-mini rework for Maokai. The main points here are that the Saplings no longer have empowered max health damage when thrown in the brush. Instead, that max health damage has been transferred to Maokai’s Q ability. The change should see players relying less on setting traps with the Saplings and more on straight-up fighting. The increase in speed of Nature’s Grasp also changes it from something that was almost useless to basically a Nami ult that’s twice as broad. A fun change that will hopefully see the tree fellow see more playtime.

Hecarim

Rampage (Q): Damage 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% bonus AD)

Rampage (Q): Damage Per Stack 2% (+3 per 100 bonus AD) > 4% (+6% per bonus 100 AD)

Rampage (Q): Cooldown Per Stack 1s > 0.75s

Rampage (Q):Max Number of Stacks 2 > 3

Rampage (Q) Stack Falloff: All at duration end > one stack per second at duration end

Rampage (Q): Mana Cost 28/31/34/37/40 > 30

Spirit of Dread (W): Hecarim now gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armour and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

Devastating Charge (E): Min Damage 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% bonus AD) > 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD)

Devastating Charge (E): Max Damage 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD)

Devastating Charge (E): Minimum Knockback 250 >150

Devastating Charge (E): Maximum Knockback 450 > 350

Devastating Charge (E): Cooldown 20/19/18/17/16 > 17 at all ranks

Onslaught of Shadows (R): Fear Duration 0.75-2s based on distance traveled > 0.75-1.5s based on distance traveled

Attempting to steer Hecarim away from a tank/assassin and more into a bruiser, Riot has taken away some of the horse’s burst and made changes that reward prolonged fighting. You’ll want to keep your Q stacks up now; although an extra stack has been added, the damage has decreased with each one. Think less ‘dive in and out’ and more ‘dive in and beat you to a pulp’.

System Buffs

Seeker’s Armguard

AP: 20 > 30

System Nerfs

Stopwatch

Cost: 650g > 750g

System Adjustments

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Cost: 2600 > 3000

AP: 65 > 80

Ability Haste: 10 > 15

Guardian Angel

Cost: 2800 > 3000

AD: 40 > 45

Phew! That’s it as far as patch 12.17 goes. It’s due for release in early September, with the finalised notes coming soon. For the current list of changes, check out our League of Legends patch 12.16 notes. If you’re eyeing Maokai up as your new main, and don’t yet have a skin for the tree-thing, why not check out how much you’ve spent in League of Legends to see if your budget will stretch to fit one.