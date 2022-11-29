League of Legends patch 12.23 preview: Jungle treat gold slashed

The League of Legends patch 12.23 preview is littered with buffs to champions like Amumu and Zeri, while simultaneously nerfing everyone’s least favourite furball Yuumi and the now slightly OP Syndra. Jungle treats are also getting nerfed following some new funnel strats that have been causing chaos in Riot’s MOBA.

While the patch preview doesn’t go into too much detail about what’s changing with some of our favourite (and least favourite) champions, it does delve into a bit more detail about all things jungle.

Jungle treat changes, XP increase

For those who haven’t checked out the jungle changes that dropped alongside the League of Legends Preseason 2023 patch, players are now accompanied on their farming quest by one of three adorable new Pokemon-style pets, who grant different attributes. Players feed them using treats until they eventually evolve, but this new feature has led to the return of the infamous funnel strat.

With bonus treat gold taking some big hits (reduced to 35 gold instead of 50), the experience multiplier is increasing to compensate, which will hopefully keep things in check.

Buffs for “weak” tanks

In Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison’s Twitter preview of the patch he writes “tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we’re buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.”

This has resulted in a slew of buffs to tankier champions like Sion, Cho’Gath, and more, and will hopefully make the Rift’s beefier boys a little more viable.

League of Legends patch 12.23: Provisional notes

Below is a preview of League of Legends patch 12.23, courtesy of lead designer on the balance team, Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison and lead modes designer Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons.

Champion Buffs

Zeri

Sion

Cho’Gath

Amumu

Shadow Kayn

Maokai

Zac

Tahm Kench

Malphite

Champion Nerfs

Yuumi

Syndra

Mordekaiser

Shyvana

Trundle

Lillia

Champion Adjustments

Kassadin

Dr. Mundo

System Buffs

Sunfire Cape

System Nerfs

Ravenous Hydra

Jungle Adjustments

20 true damage >>> 16 true dmg base dmg for pet

After first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on kill of large monsters and get said benefits

The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters

10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage for pet damage

Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3

Monster Kill Health per level: 3 >>> 6

Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4

Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35

Jungle Gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of the treats

Experience Multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9

Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from start of season

Monsters

Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150

Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200

Leash Range Centers have been offsset from Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration 3s >>> 1.5s

Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion

Objective planning

Pinging spawn timer won’t trigger a vote

Autofire disabled

ARAM

Heartsteel

Permanent Health Gained (ARAM only): 10% damage dealt >> 5%

As soon as we get the full patch notes for the 12.23 update we’ll be sure to post them, but for now it’s worth checking out the League of Legends 12.22 patch notes to keep ahead of the curve. Additionally, if you’ve found yourself asking ‘how much have I spent on League of Legends‘ we have a guide for this – but I’m not liable for any ill-feelings caused.