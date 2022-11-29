League of Legends patch 12.23 preview: Jungle treat gold slashed

The League of Legends patch 12.23 preview is littered with buffs to champions like Amumu and Zeri, while simultaneously nerfing everyone’s least favourite furball Yuumi and the now slightly OP Syndra. Jungle treats are also getting nerfed following some new funnel strats that have been causing chaos in Riot’s MOBA.
While the patch preview doesn’t go into too much detail about what’s changing with some of our favourite (and least favourite) champions, it does delve into a bit more detail about all things jungle.
Jungle treat changes, XP increase
For those who haven’t checked out the jungle changes that dropped alongside the League of Legends Preseason 2023 patch, players are now accompanied on their farming quest by one of three adorable new Pokemon-style pets, who grant different attributes. Players feed them using treats until they eventually evolve, but this new feature has led to the return of the infamous funnel strat.
With bonus treat gold taking some big hits (reduced to 35 gold instead of 50), the experience multiplier is increasing to compensate, which will hopefully keep things in check.
Buffs for “weak” tanks
In Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison’s Twitter preview of the patch he writes “tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we’re buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.”
This has resulted in a slew of buffs to tankier champions like Sion, Cho’Gath, and more, and will hopefully make the Rift’s beefier boys a little more viable.
League of Legends patch 12.23: Provisional notes
Below is a preview of League of Legends patch 12.23, courtesy of lead designer on the balance team, Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison and lead modes designer Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons.
Champion Buffs
- Zeri
- Sion
- Cho’Gath
- Amumu
- Shadow Kayn
- Maokai
- Zac
- Tahm Kench
- Malphite
Champion Nerfs
- Yuumi
- Syndra
- Mordekaiser
- Shyvana
- Trundle
- Lillia
Champion Adjustments
- Kassadin
- Dr. Mundo
System Buffs
- Sunfire Cape
System Nerfs
- Ravenous Hydra
Jungle Adjustments
- 20 true damage >>> 16 true dmg base dmg for pet
- After first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on kill of large monsters and get said benefits
- The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters
- 10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage for pet damage
- Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3
- Monster Kill Health per level: 3 >>> 6
- Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4
- Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35
- Jungle Gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of the treats
- Experience Multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9
- Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from start of season
Monsters
- Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150
- Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200
- Leash Range Centers have been offsset from Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite
Mosstomper
- Tenacity Buff Duration 3s >>> 1.5s
- Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion
Objective planning
- Pinging spawn timer won’t trigger a vote
- Autofire disabled
ARAM
Heartsteel
- Permanent Health Gained (ARAM only): 10% damage dealt >> 5%
As soon as we get the full patch notes for the 12.23 update we'll be sure to post them, but for now it's worth checking out the League of Legends 12.22 patch notes to keep ahead of the curve.