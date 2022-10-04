League of Legends patch notes: 12.19 update adds new Janna VFX

The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.19 update go into detail about the new Janna and Syndra reworks, as well as introducing more highly sought after Spirit Blossom skins into Riot’s hit MOBA.
While all eyes are currently on the League of Legends preseason 2023 changes, there’s still quite a bit of time before these come into effect. With Worlds in full swing and excitement at an all-time high, Riot are making some more adjustments with League of Legends patch 12.19.
These include the highly anticipated Janna VFX changes, which will hopefully make the queen of the tempest look a little more regal, and the long-awaited Syndra rework that is set to reward fans for being a bit more aggressive in-lane.
Finally, there’s a new set of Spirit Blossom skins to round out the 12.19 update, giving champions like Sett, Evelynn, and Yorik a new Japanese-inspired look. There’s also a prestige skin for jungler Master Yi, and boy does it look awesome.
Janna VFX update
As a Janna main, this is by far the most exciting part of the 12.19 update. All of Janna’s older skins will be getting a complete overhaul, with newer skins getting a few quality of life adjustments on her Q and R abilities.
Janna’s base skin, as well as her Tempest, Frost Queen, Hextech, Forecast, and Victorious skins are getting full reworks, with Fnatic Janna having a different custom W. Star Guardian, Guardian of the Sands, Bewitching, Battle Queen, Crystal Rose, Sacred Sword, Cyber Halo, and Prestige Cyber Halo will see a slew of updates to her Q tornado and R.
Syndra rework
Our friendly neighbourhood forecaster isn’t the only one getting a rework, though. Dark Sovereign Syndra’s entire kit has been overhauled in an attempt to bring her out of the shadows and back into the meta.
Key to this is her new passive, which allows her to upgrade her abilities as she goes. This is to provide players with a sense that her power is continually growing until the point where she returns to being that one-shot monster we know and love to hate.
League of Legends Patch notes: 12.19
Below are the champion buffs and nerfs, item changes, and new skins from the League of Legends patch 12.19 update. Be sure to check out Riot Games’ website for the full notes.
Syndra adjustments
Base Stats
- Base Health: 593 ⇒ 563
Passive – Transcendent
- Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters of Wrath via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities
- Mana from Splinters: Syndra restores 20-215 (based on levels 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy
- Transcended: At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% Total AP[*] Syndra can gain Splinters of Wrath from the following methods:
- Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1/11/18) Splinters (8 second cooldown per target)
- Syndra will receive five Splinters of Wrath when she levels up
- Killing a Cannon minion grants one Splinter of Wrath
- New Look: When Syndra fully upgrades an ability she will receive a new, upgraded ability icon
Q – Dark Sphere
- Cooldown: 4 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds
- Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70% AP)
- Transcended Dark Sphere: Upon gathering 40 Splinters of Wrath, Q will be able to store up to 2 charges (Note: 1.25 second cooldown between casts)
W – Force of Will
- Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 units ⇒ 500 units
- Run, Playthings: Non-Sphere units that Syndra picks up will now be unable to die while under Syndra’s control. There was previously a very small amount of time units could die while being picked up which has been removed
- Transcended Force of Will: Upon gathering 60 Splinters of Wrath, W will deal an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) true damage
E – Scatter the Weak
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/15 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds at all ranks
- Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds
- Magic Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 55% AP)
- Scatter Angle: 34 degrees ⇒ 56 degrees
- Personal Space: Reduced the likelihood of Q not stunning targets at close range
- [REMOVED] Fire Away: Dark Spheres spawned after casting Scatter the Weak are no longer fired as missiles
- Transcended Scatter the Weak: Upon gathering 80 Splinters of Wrath, Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees ⇒ 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25 seconds (applied after initial CC)
R – Unleashed Power
- Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 90/130/170 (+ 17% AP)
- New Passive: Unleashed Power will now grant Q – Dark Sphere an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste
- Transcended Unleashed Power: Upon gathering 100 Splinters of Wrath, Unleashed Power will execute champions below 15% max health
Champion buffs
Blitzcrank
Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 ⇒ 0.65
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒ 0.7
W – Overdrive
- Mana Cost: 75 ⇒ 85
- Bonus Attack Speed: 30/38/46/54/62% ⇒ 40/53/66/79/92
- [NEW] Magical Punch: Attacks during W deal an additional 1% of target’s maximum HP in magic damage. Against minions and monsters, this damage is increased by an extra 60-180 (based on level) damage.
E – Power Fist
- Mana Cost: 25 ⇒ 40
- Knock Up Duration: 0.9 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage: 200% total AD ⇒ 200% total AD (+ 25% AP)
- [NEW] No One is Safe: Against minions and monsters, Blitzcrank’s E empowered auto attacks will deal a bonus 150% total AD (+ 125% AP) damage
R – Static Field
- Maximum Stacks from Passive: 3 ⇒ Unlimited
- Magic Damage from Stacks On-Hit: 50/100/150 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 50/100/150 (+ 30/40/50% AP)
- Magic Damage: 275/400/525 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 275/400/525 (+ 125% AP)
Bugfixes
- New Brakes: Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s W movement speed would decay inconsistently or too quickly
Ekko
Passive – Z-Drive Resonance
- Third Proc Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 30-140 (based on level) (+ 90% AP)
R – Chronobreak
- Magic Damage: 150/300/450 (+ 150% AP) ⇒ 150/325/500 (+ 175% AP)
Fizz
E – Playful/Trickster
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270(+ 75% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+ 90% AP)
Garen
E – Judgment
- Critical Strike Damage: 58% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage) ⇒ 75% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage
Jinx
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 57 ⇒ 59
R – Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Base Damage to Primary Target: 250/400/550 ⇒ 300/450/600
Kai’Sa
Passive – Second Skin
- 5th Stack Proc Damage: 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health ⇒ 15% (+ 6% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Malphite
W – Thunderclap
- Cone AoE Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)
R – Unstoppable Force
- Magic Damage: 200/300/400 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200/300/400 (+ 90% AP)
Nasus
Q – Siphoning Strike
- Empowered Basic Attack Range: 150 (25 bonus range) ⇒ 175 (50 bonus range)
W – Wither
- Attack Speed Slow: 50% of movement speed slow (23.5/29.5/35.5/41.5/47.5%) ⇒ 75% of movement speed slow (new attack speed slow values: 35.25/44.25/53.25/62.25/71.25%)
R – Fury of the Sands
- Increased Size: +30% Size ⇒ +30/35/40% Size (levels 6/11/16)
- [NEW] Big Pupper: AoE radius of Nasus’ damage now increases based on his size
- Damage Tick Rate: Every 1 second ⇒ Every 0.5 second (note: overall damage is unchanged)
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Nasus’ damage over time text was not stacking
Nunu
R – Absolute Zero
- Magic Damage: 625/950/1275 (+ 250% AP) ⇒ 625/950/1275 (+ 300% AP)
rAKAN
Passive – Fey Feathers
- Shield Strength: 30-225 (based on level) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 30-225 (based on level) (+ 95% AP)
Q – Gleaming Quill
- Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 70% AP)
Ryze
Q – Overload
- Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 55% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)
W – Rune Prison
- Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 60% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana)
Shyvana
W – Burnout
- Magic Damage per Tick: 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 10% bonus AD) ⇒ 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 15% bonus AD)
- Bonus On-Hit Magic Damage: 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 5% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)
E – Flame Breath
- Auto Attacks Against Marked Enemies Damage: 3.75% of target’s maximum health ⇒ 3.5% of target’s maximum health
- Damage :: 60/100/140/180/220 (+30% AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AD) (+90% AP)
- Dragon Form Extra Damage :: Additional 100-160 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) ⇒ Additional 75-135 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) (Note: this is in addition to the E base damage)
Sona
Q – Hymn of Valor
- Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170
E – Song of Celerity
- Power Chord Slow: 40% (+ 4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 50% (+ 4% per 100 AP)
Tahm Kench
Q – Tongue Lash
- Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 70% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health) ⇒ 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health)
W – Abyssal Dive
- Damage Per Stack: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125% AP)
Twitch
Passive – Deadly Venom
- Damage Per Stack: 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 2.5% AP) ⇒ 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 3% AP)
E – Contaminate
- Magic Damage per Stack: 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 33% AP) AP ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 35% AP)
Udyr
Q – Wilding Claw
- Minions Beware: Awakened Wilding Claw will now deal a minimum of 40-160 damage based on current level per strike of lightning
Champion Nerfs
Master Yi
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 ⇒ 2.2
E – Wuju Style
- Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD) ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 (+30% bonus AD)
Rek’Sai
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 64 ⇒ 61
Items
Eclipse
- Bonus Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 6
- Lethality: 18 ⇒ 12
VFX Updates
Janna
- Added a new visual indicator to Janna’s Q that will show allies which direction it will go in
- Base Janna: Complete overhaul
- Tempest Janna: Same as base
- Hextech Janna: Complete overhaul
- Frost Queen Janna: Complete overhaul
- Victorious Janna: Complete overhaul
- Forecast Janna: Complete overhaul
- Fnatic Janna: Same as base, but with a custom W
- Star Guardian Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R
- Sacred Sword Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R
- Bewitching Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R
- Guardian of the Sands Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R
- Battle Queen Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R
- Crystal Rose Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R
- Cyber Halo Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R
- Prestige Cyber Halo Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R
Skins and chromas
- Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi
- Spirit Blossom Aphelios
- Spirit Blossom Darius
- Spirit Blossom Evelynn
- Spirit Blossom Master Yi
- Spirit Blossom Sett
- Spirit Blossom Soraka
- Spirit Blossom Syndra
- Spirit Blossom Tristana
- Spirit Blossom Yorick
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Spirit Blossom Aphelios
- Spirit Blossom Darius
- Spirit Blossom Evelynn
- Spirit Blossom Master Yi
- Spirit Blossom Sett
- Spirit Blossom Soraka
- Spirit Blossom Syndra
- Spirit Blossom Tristana
- Spirit Blossom Yorick
- Crystal Rose Akshan (Tiffany & Co.)
- Crystal Rose Swain (Tiffany & Co.)
- Crystal Rose Zyra (Tiffany & Co.)