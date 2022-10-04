League of Legends patch notes: 12.19 update adds new Janna VFX

The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.19 update go into detail about the new Janna and Syndra reworks, as well as introducing more highly sought after Spirit Blossom skins into Riot’s hit MOBA.

While all eyes are currently on the League of Legends preseason 2023 changes, there’s still quite a bit of time before these come into effect. With Worlds in full swing and excitement at an all-time high, Riot are making some more adjustments with League of Legends patch 12.19.

These include the highly anticipated Janna VFX changes, which will hopefully make the queen of the tempest look a little more regal, and the long-awaited Syndra rework that is set to reward fans for being a bit more aggressive in-lane.

Finally, there’s a new set of Spirit Blossom skins to round out the 12.19 update, giving champions like Sett, Evelynn, and Yorik a new Japanese-inspired look. There’s also a prestige skin for jungler Master Yi, and boy does it look awesome.

Janna VFX update

As a Janna main, this is by far the most exciting part of the 12.19 update. All of Janna’s older skins will be getting a complete overhaul, with newer skins getting a few quality of life adjustments on her Q and R abilities.

Janna’s base skin, as well as her Tempest, Frost Queen, Hextech, Forecast, and Victorious skins are getting full reworks, with Fnatic Janna having a different custom W. Star Guardian, Guardian of the Sands, Bewitching, Battle Queen, Crystal Rose, Sacred Sword, Cyber Halo, and Prestige Cyber Halo will see a slew of updates to her Q tornado and R.

Syndra rework

Our friendly neighbourhood forecaster isn’t the only one getting a rework, though. Dark Sovereign Syndra’s entire kit has been overhauled in an attempt to bring her out of the shadows and back into the meta.

Key to this is her new passive, which allows her to upgrade her abilities as she goes. This is to provide players with a sense that her power is continually growing until the point where she returns to being that one-shot monster we know and love to hate.

League of Legends Patch notes: 12.19

Below are the champion buffs and nerfs, item changes, and new skins from the League of Legends patch 12.19 update. Be sure to check out Riot Games’ website for the full notes.

Syndra adjustments

Base Stats

Base Health: 593 ⇒ 563

Passive – Transcendent

Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters of Wrath via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities

Mana from Splinters: Syndra restores 20-215 (based on levels 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy

Transcended: At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% Total AP[*] Syndra can gain Splinters of Wrath from the following methods:

Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1/11/18) Splinters (8 second cooldown per target)

Syndra will receive five Splinters of Wrath when she levels up

Killing a Cannon minion grants one Splinter of Wrath

New Look: When Syndra fully upgrades an ability she will receive a new, upgraded ability icon

Q – Dark Sphere

Cooldown: 4 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70% AP)

Transcended Dark Sphere: Upon gathering 40 Splinters of Wrath, Q will be able to store up to 2 charges (Note: 1.25 second cooldown between casts)

W – Force of Will

Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 units ⇒ 500 units

Run, Playthings: Non-Sphere units that Syndra picks up will now be unable to die while under Syndra’s control. There was previously a very small amount of time units could die while being picked up which has been removed

Transcended Force of Will: Upon gathering 60 Splinters of Wrath, W will deal an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) true damage

E – Scatter the Weak

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/15 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds at all ranks

Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Magic Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 55% AP)

Scatter Angle: 34 degrees ⇒ 56 degrees

Personal Space: Reduced the likelihood of Q not stunning targets at close range

[REMOVED] Fire Away: Dark Spheres spawned after casting Scatter the Weak are no longer fired as missiles

Transcended Scatter the Weak: Upon gathering 80 Splinters of Wrath, Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees ⇒ 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25 seconds (applied after initial CC)

R – Unleashed Power

Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 90/130/170 (+ 17% AP)

New Passive: Unleashed Power will now grant Q – Dark Sphere an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste

Transcended Unleashed Power: Upon gathering 100 Splinters of Wrath, Unleashed Power will execute champions below 15% max health

Champion buffs

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 ⇒ 0.65

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒ 0.7

W – Overdrive

Mana Cost: 75 ⇒ 85

Bonus Attack Speed: 30/38/46/54/62% ⇒ 40/53/66/79/92

[NEW] Magical Punch: Attacks during W deal an additional 1% of target’s maximum HP in magic damage. Against minions and monsters, this damage is increased by an extra 60-180 (based on level) damage.

E – Power Fist

Mana Cost: 25 ⇒ 40

Knock Up Duration: 0.9 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Empowered Auto Attack Damage: 200% total AD ⇒ 200% total AD (+ 25% AP)

[NEW] No One is Safe: Against minions and monsters, Blitzcrank’s E empowered auto attacks will deal a bonus 150% total AD (+ 125% AP) damage

R – Static Field

Maximum Stacks from Passive: 3 ⇒ Unlimited

Magic Damage from Stacks On-Hit: 50/100/150 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 50/100/150 (+ 30/40/50% AP)

Magic Damage: 275/400/525 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 275/400/525 (+ 125% AP)

Bugfixes

New Brakes: Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s W movement speed would decay inconsistently or too quickly

Ekko

Passive – Z-Drive Resonance

Third Proc Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 30-140 (based on level) (+ 90% AP)

R – Chronobreak

Magic Damage: 150/300/450 (+ 150% AP) ⇒ 150/325/500 (+ 175% AP)

Fizz

E – Playful/Trickster

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270(+ 75% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+ 90% AP)

Garen

E – Judgment

Critical Strike Damage: 58% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage) ⇒ 75% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage

Jinx

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 57 ⇒ 59

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!

Base Damage to Primary Target: 250/400/550 ⇒ 300/450/600

Kai’Sa

Passive – Second Skin

5th Stack Proc Damage: 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health ⇒ 15% (+ 6% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Malphite

W – Thunderclap

Cone AoE Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)

R – Unstoppable Force

Magic Damage: 200/300/400 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200/300/400 (+ 90% AP)

Nasus

Q – Siphoning Strike

Empowered Basic Attack Range: 150 (25 bonus range) ⇒ 175 (50 bonus range)

W – Wither

Attack Speed Slow: 50% of movement speed slow (23.5/29.5/35.5/41.5/47.5%) ⇒ 75% of movement speed slow (new attack speed slow values: 35.25/44.25/53.25/62.25/71.25%)

R – Fury of the Sands

Increased Size: +30% Size ⇒ +30/35/40% Size (levels 6/11/16)

[NEW] Big Pupper: AoE radius of Nasus’ damage now increases based on his size

Damage Tick Rate: Every 1 second ⇒ Every 0.5 second (note: overall damage is unchanged)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Nasus’ damage over time text was not stacking

Nunu

R – Absolute Zero

Magic Damage: 625/950/1275 (+ 250% AP) ⇒ 625/950/1275 (+ 300% AP)

rAKAN

Passive – Fey Feathers

Shield Strength: 30-225 (based on level) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 30-225 (based on level) (+ 95% AP)

Q – Gleaming Quill

Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 70% AP)

Ryze

Q – Overload

Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 55% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)

W – Rune Prison

Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 60% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana)

Shyvana

W – Burnout

Magic Damage per Tick: 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 10% bonus AD) ⇒ 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 15% bonus AD)

Bonus On-Hit Magic Damage: 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 5% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)

E – Flame Breath

Auto Attacks Against Marked Enemies Damage: 3.75% of target’s maximum health ⇒ 3.5% of target’s maximum health

Damage :: 60/100/140/180/220 (+30% AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AD) (+90% AP)

Dragon Form Extra Damage :: Additional 100-160 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) ⇒ Additional 75-135 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) (Note: this is in addition to the E base damage)

Sona

Q – Hymn of Valor

Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170

E – Song of Celerity

Power Chord Slow: 40% (+ 4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 50% (+ 4% per 100 AP)

Tahm Kench

Q – Tongue Lash

Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 70% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health) ⇒ 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health)

W – Abyssal Dive

Damage Per Stack: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125% AP)

Twitch

Passive – Deadly Venom

Damage Per Stack: 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 2.5% AP) ⇒ 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 3% AP)

E – Contaminate

Magic Damage per Stack: 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 33% AP) AP ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 35% AP)

Udyr

Q – Wilding Claw

Minions Beware: Awakened Wilding Claw will now deal a minimum of 40-160 damage based on current level per strike of lightning

Champion Nerfs

Master Yi

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 ⇒ 2.2

E – Wuju Style

Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD) ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 (+30% bonus AD)

Rek’Sai

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 64 ⇒ 61

Items

Eclipse

Bonus Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 6

Lethality: 18 ⇒ 12

VFX Updates

Janna

Added a new visual indicator to Janna’s Q that will show allies which direction it will go in

Base Janna: Complete overhaul

Tempest Janna: Same as base

Hextech Janna: Complete overhaul

Frost Queen Janna: Complete overhaul

Victorious Janna: Complete overhaul

Forecast Janna: Complete overhaul

Fnatic Janna: Same as base, but with a custom W

Star Guardian Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R

Sacred Sword Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R

Bewitching Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R

Guardian of the Sands Janna: Adding impact effect to Q and Tornado small update, new healing VFX on R

Battle Queen Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R

Crystal Rose Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R

Cyber Halo Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R

Prestige Cyber Halo Janna: Adding impact effect to Q, new healing VFX on R

Skins and chromas

Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi

Spirit Blossom Aphelios

Spirit Blossom Darius

Spirit Blossom Evelynn

Spirit Blossom Master Yi

Spirit Blossom Sett

Spirit Blossom Soraka

Spirit Blossom Syndra

Spirit Blossom Tristana

Spirit Blossom Yorick

The following chromas will be released this patch: