League of Legends Spirit Blossom is back with a new catboy Sett skin

The League of Legends Spirit Blossom event is back, and this year there’s another new themed skin to earn in the MOBA. The new Spirit Blossom Sett skin features a white-maned version of the juggernaut champion, who sets off on an annual journey to find his akana father, the Spirit of Abandonment.

Spirit Blossom first debuted in the summer of 2020, and it added a romance sim mini-game to League of Legends. You played games, levelled up, and gained access to new story chapters that would introduce new romanceable champions to the storyline. Perhaps most importantly, it introduced a gorgeous new line of skins.

So who’s the Spirit of Abandonment Sett’s looking for this time? There’s reason to believe that’s none other than new champion K’Sante, who will be arriving along with a prestige skin designed in collaboration with hip hop artist Lil Nas X, who has recorded a new song for League of Legends and will be performing at the League of Legends Worlds tournament September 30.

You can find out everything we know so far about incoming champ K’Sante, or check out the 12.18 patch notes if you want to stay up to date on the latest changes.