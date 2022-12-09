League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards and how to claim them

League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards are a great way of adding skins, Eternals, and RP to your account, and they’re available for free to anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Players can claim their Prime Gaming capsule each month if their accounts are linked correctly.

For those of you who are concerned about how much you’ve spent on League of Legends, these free rewards each month can be a godsend. Not only do they give you free cosmetics to use on Summoner’s Rift, but they also grant you a decent chunk of RP to spend as you please in one of the best MOBAs ever.

League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards

Here is what you get in your League of Legends Prime Gaming capsule:

350 RP

Five Mythic Essence

200 Orange Essence

One unowned 1350 RP skin permanent

Five champion shards

Two series one Eternals shards

30-day XP boost

How to claim your Prime rewards

To claim your League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards, you first need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber. If you’re already a Prime member, head over to Amazon’s Prime Gaming page and proceed with the following steps:

Log in using the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen

Search for League of Legends in the search bar

Click on ‘Get in-game content’

Find the current, active rewards

Link your Amazon and Riot Games accounts using this link.

Once the account is linked, you should be able to hit ‘Complete Claim’

Log into the League of Legends client and open your Prime Gaming capsule.

Prime Gaming capsules are only available for a month, so make sure you’re checking in regularly to ensure you don’t miss out on free loot for one of the best free PC games. The RP is particularly helpful as it doesn’t expire, so you can save up a few months’ worth and purchase a battle pass, or maybe that cute chibi you’ve had your eye on.