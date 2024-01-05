In the wake of League of Legends Arena’s success in Season 13, Riot has confirmed that it’ll be upping the number of players that can get involved, as well as announcing that a new, “more relaxed” mode is, indeed, on the cards.

League of Legends‘ newest game mode, Arena, was one of the few bright lights in a pretty underwhelming Season 13. Introduced as part of the MOBA‘s Soul Fighter event, then re-released with Winterblessed, Riot has confirmed that, coming into the new season, it’s getting even bigger.

In its Season 14 kick-off video, executive producer Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee and League of Legends studio head, Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon, state that, instead of four teams of two, Arena will now accommodate eight teams of two, meaning a total of 16 players will be battling it out at one time.

Of course, that means there’ll be new maps, Augments, and a few UI changes to ensure that everything goes to plan. However, there’s a whole lot more on the cards for 2024.

Yes, you read the title correctly, there’s another game mode set to drop this season, too. Described as “a different take on core League gameplay,” Riot states that it offers “a more relaxed way to spend time with friends.” League of Legends farming sim, anyone? Then again, I guess Bandle Tale has that covered.

Additionally, the ever-iconic URF will reappear for patches 14.3 and 14.4 (Wednesday February 7 and 22 respectively) alongside new champion Smolder, with All For One set to drop sometime after that. One of my fondest memories is learning Sylas for the first time during an All For One and somehow going 13/1/4, so it’s safe to say I’m excited.

Despite my reservations following Season 13, League of Legends Season 14 is shaping up pretty nicely. I’d still love to see a nitty gritty monster champ at some point, though, so I have my fingers crossed. In the meantime, though, it’s worth checking out our LoL Arena tier list – 16 players is an awful lot, after all.

