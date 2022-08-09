League of Legends Udyr rework details, abilities, and release date

Summoner’s Rift’s resident Spirit Walker, Udyr, has undergone a pretty substantial rework in an attempt to get him back on the best League of Legends champion tier list. Sporting a brand new look, as well as a plethora of new (yet familiar) abilities, the Freljordian jungler returns to the fray stronger than ever. Here’s everything you need to know about his new rework.

Udyr is one of League of Legends’ most beloved champions, characterised by his undying affinity for nature and his ability to transform into some of the Freljord’s most fearsome beasts.

Unfortunately, however, the shaman-style jungler has largely fallen into obscurity, struggling to keep up with the new young guns like Viego and Bel’Veth. His kit has felt somewhat clunky, his visuals are incredibly tired, and unfortunately he’s slipped down the priority list as a result.

Enter Riot Games’ extensive Udyr rework, which completely overhauls the champion’s visuals and in-game kit in an attempt to breathe new life into his gameplay. Excited to take the new and improved Spirit Walker out for a spin? Here’s everything you need to know about the League of Legends Udyr rework.

League of Legends Udyr: Abilities

Udyr has always been good at getting up close and personal with his foes, calling on the power of the Freljord’s most powerful creatures to enhance both his attack and defence.

At Riot’s press roundtable discussion of the rework, product lead Lexi Gao stated “we really wanted to preserve his stance changing identity, and keep him as an auto-attacking, melee-focused champion. This is what makes Udyr really stand out in our roster of champions, so we really want that to remain the same.”

Designer Stash Chelluck goes on to highlight “we wanted to keep his kit pretty similar to the current one – we liked that he’s a relatively straightforward melee bruiser who is all about getting to you and dealing damage.”

Below are all of his new abilities, with the main difference being changes in stance names.

PASSIVE: Bridge Between (Awakened Spirit / Monk Training)

Udyr has 4 basic ability stances, each related to a Freljodian demigod. Every ~30s he can Awaken his active stance by recasting it to refresh it and gain bonus effects.

After casting (or re-casting) an ability, Udyr’s next two attacks gain 40% attack speed.

Q: Wilding Claw

Udyr goes into Claw Stance. Gives Attack Speed. Next two attacks deal burst damage.

Awakened: Increase attack speed, plus next 2 attacks arc lightning that bounces up to 6 times (can hit the same target multiple times if they are isolated).

W: Iron Mantle

Udyr goes into Mantle Stance. Gain a Shield. Next two attacks restore health.

Awakened: Refresh the shield, stacking. Recover a large amount of maxhealth over 2s.

E: Blazing Stampede

Udyr goes into Stampede Stance. Gain a burst of movement speed. While in this stance, first attack against each target stuns them.

Awakened: Increase movement speed, gain CC immunity for a brief time.

Ultimate (R): Wingborne Storm

Udyr goes into Storm Stance. Summon a glacial storm, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Next two attacks increase the storm’s AoE.

Awakened: The storm detaches from Udyr and tracks to the enemy he most recently attacked (and does more damage).

League of Legends Udyr rework: Release date

The new and improved Udyr will arrive in League of Legends alongside Patch 12.16. Given that League of Legends patch 12.15 releases later today (August 9), we can expect to see him appear in around two weeks time, so August 23.

He will be available on the PBE, however, so feel free to dive in and take him for a spin – after all, you’ll be a step up on the competition if you do so.

If Udyr looks like he’ll be your new main, he’s accompanied by a whole slew of visual updates, too. All of his old skins have been reworked, so if you’re tempted to buy them be sure to check out how much money you’ve spent on League of Legends beforehand – or, actually, maybe don’t.