League of Legends Worlds Prime Gaming emote is Nasus, but doge

A League of Legends Worlds Prime Gaming emote is up for grabs each year, giving avid MOBA enthusiasts an all-new cosmetic to sass their enemies- I mean, show their emotions with. This year’s emote features top lane tyrant Nasus, transforming Riot’s angriest pupper into an adorable little doge.

Entitled “Very Nasus, Much Wow,” the emote is inspired by the iconic doge meme, where the cute little shiba stares into the camera with random messages like ‘very cool much wow’ written around him in various colours of comic sans. In this case, doge is Nasus, and while there’s no obnoxious font around him he does have the same vaguely horrified look.

The emote will be available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription for the rest of Worlds, but those who have already claimed it are absolutely in love with it – some would even say they’re barking mad (I’m sorry).

Retweeting Skin Spotlights’ image of the emote, one fan writes “I need that Very Nasus, Much Wow emoji OMG,” while another replies calling it “the best emote in the game.” Attaching an excited Spongebob Squarepants GIF with the subtitles ‘I need it’, one player comments “I don’t need doge, I don’t need it…”

The love for the emote even transcends cultural boundaries, with one Spanish player writing “It’s so beautiful, I love the reference.” See, yet another time when that high school Spanish comes in useful.

I personally agree with the comment saying “now we need more space to add emotes,” because I have far too many favourites. This one is now on my wheel, alongside High Noon Senna and Rammus’ ‘OK,’ which my bot lane duo is sick and tired of hearing me mimic literally all the time.

If you too want to annoy your partner, be sure to pick up the LoL Worlds Prime Gaming emote by visiting the website. Bear in mind you do need to have a subscription, though, and you’ll need to connect your Riot and Prime Gaming accounts.

Thankfully you won’t have to worry about how much you’ve spent on League of Legends because this emote is free (just worry about how much you’ve spent on Amazon instead). Who cares, though, you get an adorable new emote coming into League of Legends Preseason 2023, and that’s what matters.