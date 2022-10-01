Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver return looks to be in the works

It seems that a Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver return is on the cards thanks to a new survey from Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics asking fans what they would like to see from a modern take on the classic action-adventure game. The beloved late 90s series, which featured direction from developers including Denis Dyack and former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig, is looking likely to make a dramatic return after rights to the vampire game were returned to Crystal Dynamics following its acquisition by Swedish firm Embracer Group.

The survey queries participants about their familiarity with the series, asking which games they have played and how they would rate each of them. It also digs in deeper with questions about whether fans prefer eponymous series protagonist Kain or his lieutenant Raziel, who takes the helm in Soul Reaver and its sequel. It also queries which members of the supporting cast are most beloved, and what other vampire games players taking the survey have most enjoyed.

When it comes to a possible return, Crystal Dynamics asks fans to rank their preference for what they’d like to see next in the series: a ground-up remake of one of the original games, a remaster of one of the original games (enhancing its quality but preserving its form), a sequel following on from the previous games’ stories, or a complete series reboot. It also asks which of the five main games in the series players would most like to see remade or remastered, and whether they would want a story recap to be included.

In addition, the survey asks players to rank what they most enjoy about vampire games, with options like blood feeding, magical spells, immortality, shape shifting, mythology, moral ambiguity, and supernatural horror on the table among several others. The team also asks players to suggest “What modern game most resembles the type of gameplay you would expect from a new Legacy of Kain” and also “what media franchise most resembles the tone” fans are looking for.

Currently, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is unavailable to buy on Steam and GOG, with a message saying that “Square Enix has temporarily removed this title from sale to work on some important updates.” The other games in the series are still available for purchase. Given Embracer Group’s track record of remasters, the idea of a return already seemed likely – this survey only further confirms Crystal Dynamics intentions. As someone with a warm affinity for the original games, I’d certainly love to see them polished up for a fresh audience.

If you want to take the survey for yourself, you can do so here.

If you can’t wait for an official return, an ambitious Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver HD remaster mod brings the classic game up to more modern standards thanks to the hard work of fans. Hopefully, they’ll get some good news soon – but, in the meantime, there’s plenty more of the best classic PC games to explore.