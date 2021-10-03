Legion TD 2, the standalone sequel to a popular Warcraft 3 mod, is out after 12 years

One of the most popular mods for Warcraft 3 back in the day was Legion TD, a fantastic tower defence game that was second only to the all-powerful DOTA in terms of popularity. Now, 12 years and over seven years of full development later, standalone sequel Legion TD 2 has launched on Steam.

The popular Warcraft 3 mod Legion TD released around 2009 and inspired both StarCraft II’s Squadron TD and Dota 2’s Legion TD: Reborn – and also possibly autobattlers like Teamfight Tactics and DOTA Underlords. Back in 2016 developer AutoAttack Games – including the same two-person team that made the original, along with a couple of new developers – launched a successful Kickstarter to make a standalone sequel.

After an extended period in early access, Legion TD 2 has finally got its full release on Steam – and it’s been rated ‘Mostly Positive’ from around 2000 reviews. The tower defence title features a single-player campaign alongside PvP multiplayer with 2v2 and 4v4 matches, including eight player parties.

To celebrate, the team held an AMA on Reddit to answer a few questions, including assuring players that Legion TD 2’s release isn’t the end of development. “We still plan to add more content, fix bugs, balance, and improve all aspects of the game just as we’ve done throughout Early Access. We’re in this for the long haul.” They also promise that a post-release roadmap will be announced soon.

Legion TD 2 is currently 20% on Steam for its launch, so currently costs £12.39 / $13.59. As for the Warcraft 3 modding community, they’re currently working hard on fixing Warcraft 3: Reforged as much that’s as possible.