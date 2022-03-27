Player speedruns 10 LEGO games in less than 20 hours

A player has beaten the LEGO games speedrun record, completing the first ten TT Games-developed action-adventure games in under 20 hours – including the first four LEGO Star Wars games, on the eve of the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the speedrunning community, it’s called the Grunt% challenge – a race to play through the first ten LEGO games created by TT Games/Traveller’s Tales as quickly as possible. It’s called the “grunt” challenge because these are all the LEGO games made without voice acting, where the characters only spoke in unintelligible grunts. The list includes most of the LEGO Star Wars games, including The Complete Saga – a remixed version of the first two games – and the open-world game Clone Wars.

Speedrunner Chimkin actually completed the challenge last year with 21 hours 15 minutes but decided to go back and try again. This time he broke his own record and completed all ten games in under 20 hours, with a final time of 19 hours and 33 minutes – a new world record for the Grunt% challenge.

You can check out Chimkin’s entire sub-20 hour stream split over the two videos below. The LEGO games being played, in order, are:

LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

LEGO Batman: The Video Game

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

