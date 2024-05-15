Grab this Lenovo RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $849 while you can

If you’re looking to buy a portable gaming machine, but don’t have several grand burning a hole in your pocket, then this Lenovo gaming laptop deal from Best Buy is for you. For just $849.99, you can now bag yourself a slimline Lenovo gaming laptop, complete with an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, but you’ll need to get in quick as this deal closes soon.

Despite its low price, this Lenovo Legion Slim 5 82Y9000QUS gaming laptop shares several key components in common with some of the best gaming laptops available, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

It also has an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU, which contains six of AMD’s mighty Zen 4 CPU cores, and a solid boost clock of up to 5GHz as well. On the downside, it only has 16MB of L3 cache, but this CPU will still be plenty fast enough for gaming with the included GPU.

Speaking of which, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU in this machine has a maximum power draw of 140W, and gives you 3,072 CUDA cores with a 2,370MHz boost clock. That’s a great GPU for an $849.99 laptop, and it will have no trouble playing games at the 16-inch screen’s native 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. What’s more, because this GPU is based on Nvidia’s latest Ada architecture, it also supports Nvidia’s latest DLSS 3 suite of technologies, including frame generation, which can massively increase frame rates.

What’s the catch? Well, the main one is that you only get a 512GB SSD with this machine. It’s at least a PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive, so it won’t be slow, but 512GB isn’t a lot of space in these days when game installs regularly occupy well over 100GB. On the plus side, this model has two M.2 ports, so you can add more storage at a later date if need be. You also only get 16GB of RAM, but that’s enough for gaming, and, like the storage, you can upgrade it using regularly available DDR5 SO-DIMMs.

All told, that’s a pretty solid bargain of a gaming laptop for $849.99, but you’ll need to get in quickly. Best Buy is only offering this deal on May 15, 2024, and after that it’s likely to go back up to its usual price. Best Buy says the normal price is $1,349.99, but this laptop usually goes for around $1,099 right now, as you can see on NewEgg at the moment.

If you’re looking for more gaming power, make sure you also check out our new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review, where we put this new OLED-equipped gaming laptop through its paces.