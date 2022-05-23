LG gaming monitors become the first AdaptiveSync screens

LG Ultragear gaming monitors will be the first in the world to receive VESA’s new AdaptiveSync certification: a new label that could eventually replace Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. The organisation says the standard will help reveal “what’s really inside” variable refresh displays, making screen specs clearer for consumers.

According to a newsroom blog post, LG Ultragear gaming monitors “had to meet the exhaustive and rigorous requirements” to receive AdaptiveSync certification, with existing 27GP950 and 27GP850 panels passing VESA’s benchmarks. The organisation’s criteria manager, Jim Choate, adds that both screens “performed remarkably well in all applicable tests,” something LG attributes to high refresh rates, fast Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response times, and low latency.

In a statement, LG’s senior vice president, Seo Young, says the company is proud of its new Ultragear certification while claiming that upcoming models will meet the “expectations and diverse needs of today’s consumers.” The badge doesn’t guarantee a screen entry to the best gaming monitor list, but its presence could help enthusiasts pair their gaming PC with a high spec panel.

We’ll no doubt see more gaming monitors achieve AdaptiveSync certification, but VESA’s strict requirements could challenge manufacturers to earn their spec stripes. The organisation has clarified that it “imposes no restrictions” when it comes to separate Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync emblems, so we’ll likely see all three accolades on-screen bezels soon. That said, there’s still a chance that the fresh framework could render older standards redundant, especially if it’s a more reliable way of measuring monitor performance.