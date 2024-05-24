Save up to $500 on this stunning LG curved OLED gaming monitor

Memorial Day sales are underway and Best Buy has an incredible OLED gaming monitor deal right now, which will save you up to $500 on the LG UltraGear 34GS95QE.

If your desktop can handle the size, this 34-inch LG UltraGear model shares a lot of specs in common with the best curved gaming monitors, thanks to its rapid 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. When you consider that we seem to be on the cusp of an OLED revolution, with OLED sales rising, you can see why this deal is so appealing.

The LG UltraGear 43GS95QE is currently on sale at Best Buy for $899.99, down from its $1,299.99 MSRP. That’s a huge $400 saving, but if you want to save a further $100, you can also sign up to My Best Buy Plus, which will drop the price right down to $799.99.

If you’re not too bothered about having a product that’s previously been returned, Best Buy is also selling an open-box model of this monitor for $835.99. This saves you a further $64 over the already discounted sale price.

If you were to head over to the LG website, you’d find that the monitor is also on sale there, but the savings are nowhere near as lucrative. It’s currently priced at $1,099.99 in the LG store, representing a saving of just $200, half of the minimum saving available at Best Buy.

The LG UltraGear 43GS95QE has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible. What’s more, the 800R curve means you’ll need to sit no further than 0.8m away from the screen to have the perfect viewing angle, which should be fine on most desks.

For a broader look at gaming monitor options, curved or not, you can check out our picks for the best gaming monitors, covering everything from 1080p to 4K screens, with refresh rates of up to 360Hz