Life is Strange: True Colors DLC comes three weeks after launch, and lets you play DnD

The Life is Strange devs have just dropped a big social media post detailing release dates for upcoming games – but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean Life is Strange: True Colors is delayed. The True Colors release date is still set for September 10, and we now know that the Wavelengths DLC is coming shortly afterward. You will, however, have to wait a bit longer for the upcoming Remastered Collection.

Life is Strange: Wavelengths will launch on September 30. It’s a prequel story that puts you in control of radio DJ Steph, and among other things, it’ll let you “give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend.” You can get more details over on Steam.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022 across all platforms, including PC. It’ll still be available as part of the True Colors Ultimate Edition, or as a standalone purchase.

The devs say the delay is intended to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team” as a result of the pandemic.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.