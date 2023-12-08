Light No Fire is a fantastical No Man’s Sky with rideable dragons

Sean Murray and his team at Hello Games have been working on No Man’s Sky over 10 years now, so it’s not a surprise that he joined Geoff Keighley on stage at The Game Awards to reveal their next title, Light No Fire.

After an overview of the history of No Man’s Sky and all the work Hello Games has put into it, Sean Murray and Geoff Keighley revealed that the fantastical open-world game has been in the works for five years. Light No Fire bears a remarkable resembles with its general look and feel to No Man’s Sky, but it’s clearly set on a single planet rather than 18 quintillion – and there are little rabbit people!

As you can see in the trailer, this massive land has quite a few gorgeous biomes to explore with massive mountains to scale, and more importantly, dragon creatures to ride and habitats to build. No doubt fans of No Man’s Sky will love every minute of it, but I personally want to see a bit more before getting too excited.

In a press release, Hello Games states that Light No Fire has the depth of a role-playing game and the freedom of a survival sandbox. They also emphasized four design pillars: a multiplayer Earth, a procedural Earth, a fantasy Earth, and an unexplored Earth where every mountain can be climbed. They should’ve emphasized a fifth design element: rabbit characters with swords.

Light No Fire currently has no release date, but given how open Hello Games has been with their development process in the past, expect to hear a lot more details in an increasingly packed 2024. Don’t believe me? Check out all the upcoming games we have to look forward to.

