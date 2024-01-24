Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth cast and voice actors

Looking for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth cast? With new and returning characters, and an English dub option available, there are plenty of voices to keep track of in the upcoming Like a Dragon game.

As Ichiban Kasuga returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, he does so with co-protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. When Ichiban jets to Hawaii to find his long-lost mother in the RPG game, a taxi ride soon turns into disaster and he winds up naked on a beach and thrown into a jail cell. He does, however, escape and recruits a cast of friends to help him find his mother and avoid the various enemies controlling the islands.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth voice actors list

Here’s the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth English version cast list:

Ichiban Kasuga – Kaiji Tang

– Kaiji Tang Kazuma Kiryu – Yong Yea

– Yong Yea Jo Sawashiro – Brian Bloom

– Brian Bloom Yu Nanba – Greg Chun

– Greg Chun Kouichi Adachi – Andrew Morgado

– Andrew Morgado Saeko Mukoda – Elizabeth Maxwell

– Elizabeth Maxwell Joon-gi Han – Keong Sim

– Keong Sim Tianyou Zhao – Robbie Daymond

– Robbie Daymond Seong-hui – Fiona Rene

– Fiona Rene Eiji Mitamura – Ryo Narita

– Ryo Narita Eric Tomizawa – Satoru Iguchi

– Satoru Iguchi Chitose Fujimiya – Suzie Yeung

– Suzie Yeung Masumi Arakawa – Kiichi Nakai

– Kiichi Nakai Masataka Ebina – Daniel Dae Kim

– Daniel Dae Kim Dwight Mendez – Danny Trejo

– Danny Trejo Goro Majima – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Taiga Saejima – Ron Yuan

Ron Yuan Daigo Dojima – Roger Craig Smith

Ichiban Kasuga

Kaiji Tang returns as Ichiban Kasuga, the main character and protagonist in the Yakuza: Like a Dragon series. He has appeared in various games but is most well known for his role in Mortal Kombat 1 as Sub Zero.

Kazuma Kiryu

Yong Yea takes on the role of co-protagonist and playable character, Kazuma Kiryu. He’s best known for other Like a Dragon games, and most recently, Spider-Man 2.

Yu Nanba

Greg Chun plays Yu Nanba, Ichiban’s close friend, returning as the character from previous Like a Dragon games. Greg Chun is best known for playing Takayuki Yagami in the English dub version of Lost Judgement.

Kouichi Adachi

Another close friend of Ichiban, Kouichi is voiced by Andrew Morgado, who appears and is best known for roles across animated TV series and films.

Saeko Mukoda

Another of Ichiban’s crew, Saeko is voiced by veteran voice actor Elizabeth Maxwell, who has a wealth of experience in TV and videogames, including Zelda and Street Fighter.

Here’s the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Japanese version cast list:

Ichiban Kasuga – Kazuhiro Nakaya

– Kazuhiro Nakaya Kazuma Kiryu – Takaya Kuroda

– Takaya Kuroda Jo Sawashiro – Shinichi Tsutsumi

– Shinichi Tsutsumi Yu Nanba – Ken Yasuda

– Ken Yasuda Kouichi Adachi – Akio Ōtsuka

– Akio Ōtsuka Saeko Mukoda – Sumire Uesaka

– Sumire Uesaka Joon-gi Han – Yuichi Nakamura

– Yuichi Nakamura Tianyou Zhao – Nobuhiko Okamoto

– Nobuhiko Okamoto Seong-hui – Hana Takeda

– Hana Takeda Eiji Mitamura – Ryo Narita

– Ryo Narita Eric Tomizawa – Satoru Iguchi

– Satoru Iguchi Chitose Fujimiya – Anju Inami

– Anju Inami Masumi Arakawa – Kiichi Nakai

– Kiichi Nakai Masataka Ebina – Hiroki Hasegawa

– Hiroki Hasegawa Dwight Mendez – Shuhei Matsuda

Now you’re caught up on both the English and Japanese versions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and who voices the main characters. Here’s what we thought of Ichiban’s next outing in our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review as the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date arrives.