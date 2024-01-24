Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth cast and voice actors

Looking for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth cast? With new and returning characters, and an English dub option available, there are plenty of voices to keep track of in the upcoming Like a Dragon game.
As Ichiban Kasuga returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, he does so with co-protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. When Ichiban jets to Hawaii to find his long-lost mother in the RPG game, a taxi ride soon turns into disaster and he winds up naked on a beach and thrown into a jail cell. He does, however, escape and recruits a cast of friends to help him find his mother and avoid the various enemies controlling the islands.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth voice actors list
Here’s the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth English version cast list:
- Ichiban Kasuga – Kaiji Tang
- Kazuma Kiryu – Yong Yea
- Jo Sawashiro – Brian Bloom
- Yu Nanba – Greg Chun
- Kouichi Adachi – Andrew Morgado
- Saeko Mukoda – Elizabeth Maxwell
- Joon-gi Han – Keong Sim
- Tianyou Zhao – Robbie Daymond
- Seong-hui – Fiona Rene
- Eiji Mitamura – Ryo Narita
- Eric Tomizawa – Satoru Iguchi
- Chitose Fujimiya – Suzie Yeung
- Masumi Arakawa – Kiichi Nakai
- Masataka Ebina – Daniel Dae Kim
- Dwight Mendez – Danny Trejo
- Goro Majima – Matthew Mercer
- Taiga Saejima – Ron Yuan
- Daigo Dojima – Roger Craig Smith
Ichiban Kasuga
Kaiji Tang returns as Ichiban Kasuga, the main character and protagonist in the Yakuza: Like a Dragon series. He has appeared in various games but is most well known for his role in Mortal Kombat 1 as Sub Zero.
Kazuma Kiryu
Yong Yea takes on the role of co-protagonist and playable character, Kazuma Kiryu. He’s best known for other Like a Dragon games, and most recently, Spider-Man 2.
Yu Nanba
Greg Chun plays Yu Nanba, Ichiban’s close friend, returning as the character from previous Like a Dragon games. Greg Chun is best known for playing Takayuki Yagami in the English dub version of Lost Judgement.
Kouichi Adachi
Another close friend of Ichiban, Kouichi is voiced by Andrew Morgado, who appears and is best known for roles across animated TV series and films.
Saeko Mukoda
Another of Ichiban’s crew, Saeko is voiced by veteran voice actor Elizabeth Maxwell, who has a wealth of experience in TV and videogames, including Zelda and Street Fighter.
Here’s the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Japanese version cast list:
- Ichiban Kasuga – Kazuhiro Nakaya
- Kazuma Kiryu – Takaya Kuroda
- Jo Sawashiro – Shinichi Tsutsumi
- Yu Nanba – Ken Yasuda
- Kouichi Adachi – Akio Ōtsuka
- Saeko Mukoda – Sumire Uesaka
- Joon-gi Han – Yuichi Nakamura
- Tianyou Zhao – Nobuhiko Okamoto
- Seong-hui – Hana Takeda
- Eiji Mitamura – Ryo Narita
- Eric Tomizawa – Satoru Iguchi
- Chitose Fujimiya – Anju Inami
- Masumi Arakawa – Kiichi Nakai
- Masataka Ebina – Hiroki Hasegawa
- Dwight Mendez – Shuhei Matsuda
Now you’re caught up on both the English and Japanese versions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and who voices the main characters. Here’s what we thought of Ichiban’s next outing in our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review as the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date arrives.