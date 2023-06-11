Like a Dragon 8 gets a name and Ichiban butt cheeks

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth was shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, as the excellent RPG game series is set for multiple entries over the next 12 months. Like A Dragon 8 also got a release window, on top of Ichiban Kasuga’s butt cheeks.

Undoubtedly the biggest reveal of the new Yakuza game is the name, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It’s set to come out in early 2024. Check out the trailer below. Beware of butts.

There was no mention of PC Game Pass during the trailer at the Xbox showcase, so it’s unclear if the RGG game will come to the subscription service day one. Other Yakuza/Like A Dragon games have come to Game Pass before, so it could be on the cards.

