The best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs for every character

What are the best Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth jobs? One of the defining features of the most recent turn-based Like a Dragon games is the ability for characters to specialize in and swap between a range of jobs. From Housemaid and Action Star to Hitman and Homeless Guy, there’s a range of comically powerful vocations to adopt and level, and each party member comes with a unique job tied to the character’s backstory. To stop you from deliberating too long, we’ve compiled a list of every job each party member can adopt and the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs for each companion.

Figuring out which job to stick with is a serious consideration in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, as they all feature different statistical bonuses and powerful abilities that will suit certain scenarios, party formations, and playstyles. Once you’ve decided on your preferred job for each party member, it would be wise to check out our guide running through the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth weapons, as the weapons available to each party member are tied to the job they’ve specialized in. Beyond combat, we’ve also got a Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island guide to help you set up your very own island resort and take a break from all the brawling.

Every job in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Here is every character in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth with all jobs they are eligible for:

Ichiban Kasuga

Freelancer

Hero

Sujimancer

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Kazuma Kiryu

Dragon of Dogima

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Eric Tomizawa

Cabbie

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Chitose Fujinomiya

Heiress

Idol

Night Queen

Kunoichi

Housekeeper

Geodancer

Nanba

Homeless Guy

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Seonhee

Assassin

Idol

Night Queen

Kunoichi

Housekeeper

Geodancer

Koichi Adachi

Detective

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Saeko Mukoda

Barmaid

Idol

Night Queen

Kunoichi

Housekeeper

Geodancer

Tianyou Zhao

Gangster

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Joongi Han

Hitman

Host

Breaker

Chef

Samurai

Action Star

Aquanaut

Desperado

Pyrodancer

Pre-order DLC Jobs

Linebacker – Male party members

Tennis Ace – Female party members

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth jobs

Ichiban Kasuga

Hero

As Kasuga leads the party, we found the fair stat distribution of the Hero job works best overall. As a leader, the Hero job boasts plenty of great healing spells, such as Hero’s Blessing, which at Level 12 revives an ally for a reasonable 25 MP. When you reach level 24, you’ll also be able to use the Essence of Buster Geyser, which smacks down a line of enemies with a chance to apply your weapons’ attributes, such as Charm or Paralyse.

When you’re in a pinch and find yourself dangerously low on health, level 30 unlocks the Essence of Full Swing, an attack that does more damage the lower HP Kasuga has. While healing options are there if you need them, taking a bet on Full Swing can often deal a much-needed killing blow in intense boss battles.

Kazuma Kiryu

Dragon of Dojima

When it comes to Kiryu, it’s a case of Occam’s Razor. The Dragon of Dojima is far and away his best Job. Thematically it just makes sense, but with stat distribution in mind, the Dragon of Dojima class offers the maximum in both Attack and HP. Remember that If Kiryu goes down in battle, the whole party goes down, so making him as beefy as possible leaves you with some comfortable wiggle room when enemies take big swings.

In terms of skills, the Dragon of Dojima job has a range of bladed and blunt physical attacks you can leverage against enemies to exploit type weaknesses and impart debuffs. Plus, at level 30, you unlock Essence of the Dragon God, a hugely powerful attack that hits every enemy regardless of range or relative location. The MP cost may be high, but it’s a fantastic option if a boatload of enemies surrounds your party and you need to relieve some of the heat.

Eric Tomizawa

Desperado

We recommend the Desperado job for Tomi, as it has the same stats as his exclusive Cabbie job, except with an extra node of Attack power. Tomi focuses heavily on magic to get the job done, and the Desperado class provides Tomi with best-in-class MP so you can spam skills and not worry about it. Yet before making the switch, we recommend raising his exclusive Cabbie job to access Scrubdown, an ice attack that lowers resistance to electricity, and Battery Storm, an AOE attack that electrifies enemies. You can use the Skill Inheritance system to draw these abilities into the Desperado class to make Tomi even more well-rounded.

Desperado covers most of the main elemental weaknesses and has plenty of area-of-effect attacks like Devil’s Twister to deal with groups of enemies. This job works best when you have a plan in mind. Tomi can use skills like Sedative Shot or Bourbon Buster to apply status ailments, then follow up with Essence of High Noon, a deadly attack with a higher Instant KO chance if the target has a debuff attached.

Chitose Fujinomiya

Heiress

Chitose’s exclusive Heiress job role provides her with a huge bump in Agility and turns her into the ideal healer for your Honolulu party. From as early as Level 6, you’ll have access to Spill the Tea, a healing magic that recovers a chunk of HP for surrounding party members. On top of this, Disarming Fragrance is another great early Heiress skill that lowers the Attack of enemies. This combination will help to slow down battle and buy you extra time if you’re attacking groups above your base level.

At Heiress job Level 22, Chitose learns one of the best spells in the game – Apéritifs, which, when used, not only heals the party but removes debuffs, too. Beyond that, the Level 30 Heiress skill is another one of our personal favorites. Essence of Ballroom Blitz delivers damage in a huge area-of-effect and applies your weapon’s attributes, so it’s perfect if you’re dealing with clumps of enemies that boast the same weakness.

Nanba

Chef

Regarding Nanba, the Chef job is a fantastic option as it offers him a notable boost in Attack and HP and a suite of debuff skills. We recommend leveling Nanba’s exclusive job, Homeless Guy, up to Level 18 to unlock Pigeon Storm first, an attack that can deal damage to multiple enemies within range. Once you add this skill to your Skill Inheritance via an Alo-Happy booth, you should switch to Chef.

The Chef job gives Nanba a range of attacks that can apply bleed, stun, and burn, and is complemented by attacks that deal more damage if a status ailment afflicts an enemy. This creates a feedback loop of pure pain, where you can control the battlefield, take enemies out of the fight for your teammates, and then follow up with deadly force. The combo of Sashimi Slice applying bleed and then Wound Opener greatly decreasing a random stat of a bleeding enemy is particularly dangerous early on.

Seonhee

Night Queen

Like Nanba and Tomi, our pick for Seonhee involves leveling up their base job first, which, in this case, is Assassin. At job Level 22 for the Assassin, you can unlock the incredible Stentorian Whip skill, an electric AOE attack with a chance to cause paralysis – perfect for taking on tightly grouped hordes of enemies. Put the spell in your Inherited Skills list and switch to Night Queen as soon as possible.

Night Queen will increase Seonhee’s attack, HP, and MP, making her even more dangerous on the offensive. However, Night Queen excels in its skill variety, with The Essence of Titillating Claws allowing you to greatly restore an ally’s HP alongside all the damage dealing. Eventually, you’ll also unlock the Level 30 Essence of Extreme Bondage, which delivers a blunt blow with a chance to instantly KO.

Koichi Adachi

Detective

In our experience, Adachi is best used as a tank, and his exclusive Detective job is what we were drawn to across the campaign. With high HP and Defence, the Detective job role is more concerned with taking and dealing heavy blows than using magic.

However, in a party with other magic-focused attackers like Tomi, making Adachi the beefy defender is well worth it. You can also invest in weapons with special effects to make Adachi even more powerful. Take the Ascender No. 1919 (a police baton that can optionally KO your target), which gives Adachi an offensive edge without sacrificing his defensive build.

Saeko Mukoda

Barmaid

While Saeko’s base HP isn’t too high, her MP is at its highest with Barmaid, which blends physical offense with some party-focused spellcasting, making her a bit of a glass cannon. At level 24, Saeko also earns the amazing Essence of Remotivation, which revives a fallen ally to max HP for only 30 MP a pop. We found that we didn’t need a dedicated healer during the campaign, just a party member with a few healing spells, and Barmaid Saeko can be adapted to suit this role while still dealing tremendous amounts of damage.

When in a party with Nanba as the fire damage-dealing Chef, Barmaid also offers a good range of rare water-based attacks so that the party can adapt as enemy types and weaknesses shift. If you did want to add more to Saeko’s healing portfolio, leveling the Night Queen job until level 24 will unlock Essence of Titillating Claws to recover an ally while boosting their attack. If you’re struggling, you can also develop the Idol class for some early-game healing abilities.

Tianyou Zhao

Gangster

With the highest attack stats, great defense, and a reasonable amount of MP, Gangster is a well-rounded job role for Zhao. This character arrives somewhat late in the game, so the new skills from their exclusive job are a welcome addition to the party. As well as an AOE party heal in Homecooked Dim Sum and the defense-boosting Dragon’s Vortex, Gangster Level 30 gives you access to Essence of Ladder Acrobatics, which, while delivering solid blunt damage, also has a chance to KO the last enemy hit.

Depending on your party build, we’d recommend rounding Zhou out by leveling up either the Aquanaut or Desperado job types to inherit some low-cost elemental magic or physical gun damage skills.

Joongi Han

Hitman

Joongi’s custom job is Hitman, giving him the statistical advantage in both Agility and MP. This combination means that the beloved Korean mafioso can get in and deal lots of damage as soon as a fight starts. Given that Joongi appears in the late game and boasts unique skills like Sleeping Powder and the Instant KO-inducing Point Blank punch, it makes sense to stick with his base job, at least for the short time you have with him.

While this job is our permanent class pick for Joongi, it is valuable to level up some alternate jobs to make the most of his speed, collecting powerful AOE attacks to bolster his offensive arsenal. For example, if your party is light on fire damage, investing in the Chef career until Level 15 will deliver Well Done. This magic attack sends a wave of fire out, optionally leaving enemies with the burn ailment. Alternatively, you can invest up to Level 20 in the Aquanaut career to unlock Jellyfish Juice, an electric attack with a good chance to paralyze your foes.

Now that you know the ideal job for each member of your Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth squad, it’s time to get out there and start leveling like you’ve never leveled before. For some other treats, check out our best PC games list, and even the best upcoming games, so you’ve got something to look forward to.