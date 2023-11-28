Little Kitty Big City release date estimate and latest news

When is the Little Kitty Big City release date? There is something special about this lost cat that makes us want to help it find its way home.

The upcoming adventure game from Double Dagger Studio is on the way, and though there’s only one reveal trailer, the studio has released details on what to expect. So far, Little Kitty Big City looks like a mashup between Stray and The Untitled Goose game, and the studio says we’ll be able to ‘make friends with a colorful cast of chatty animals’, so a goose isn’t off the table, yet.

Little Kitty Big City release date estimate

The Little Kitty Big City release date is sometime in 2024, though we don’t have a specific date, and hopefully, we’ll see some gameplay footage in the coming months.

You’ll be pleased to know that Little Kitty Big City is on Game Pass too, so you can start causing mischief from day one.

Little Kitty Big City trailers

The reveal trailer shows a cute, black cat with bright green eyes roaming the streets of a busy city. Though the objective is to get home, it looks like there are some distractions along the way as the kitty dives into crates, shimmies through a hole in the wall, and knocks potted plants off a wall.

Little Kitty Big City gameplay

Though you’re in for a relaxing time, there are still quests to complete and objectives scattered through the open world. Little Kitty Big City gives you the freedom to ‘complete quests, help your animal friends, or cause a total ruckus.’

It looks like you can cause all kinds of mayhem from stealing phones to trekking muddy paw prints across newly painted artwork in your quest to reach home.

As seen in the reveal trailer, you can customize your kitty with various hats, here are the ones we’ve seen so far:

Ladybug

Rabbit

Witch

Banana

Apple

Sushi

Cactus

Aubergine

Frog

Panda

Crab

Koala

Mouse

Hedgehog

That's everything we know about Little Kitty Big City's release date and what to expect from the upcoming cat game.