Opera GX browser now lights up Logitech gaming keyboards

Opera continues to suit and boot its GX browser with all the gamer necessities, this time welcoming Logitech G Lightsync support with open arms. Now, anyone running the best gaming mouse for lefties, the best gaming keyboard with a low profile, or just about any Logitech peripheral can synchronise their lighting with the browser.

Hooking your clickers and keyboards up to your browser yields some pretty handy benefits outside of your games. You can customise your own lighting effects and animations or choose from a range of presets that shine when you receive a message, a download is complete, or you activate your RAM, CPU, and network limiters. It’s a lifesaver not having to manually monitor my inbox during work – just keep a tab open and let the lighting do its thing.

It’s no trouble if you mix and match your peripherals, either, as Logitech G Lightsync support joins Corsair iCUE and Razer Chroma integration. While this leaves SteelSeries Engine, Roccat Swarm, and Asus Aura out of the mix, Chroma and iCUE offer support for plenty of third-party products, so the chances are your setup should be compatible with Opera GX’s reactive lighting.

You can download Opera GX here.

To celebrate the new addition, Opera has teamed up with PCGamesN to give away five Logitech G915 wireless gaming keyboards. This is our favourite low-profile board, packing a 30-hour battery life, mechanical switches, and five dedicated macro keys into an ultra-thin design.

You can enter the giveaway here for your chance to win one of these $249.99 USD / £209.99 GBP keyboards. It’s open to residents of Europe and America.