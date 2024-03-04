Act fast to get 34% off this Logitech gaming mouse and keyboard

While your gaming PC is responsible for game performance, it can only do so much, and your gaming mouse and keyboard are the tools that impact your K/D ratio on the servers. If your gear is looking a little worse for wear, we’ve found a brilliant gaming mouse and keyboard deal to get you back up to scratch.

The Logitech G Pro peripherals are among the best gaming mouse and keyboards you can find, even if they’ve since been superseded by the Pro X Lightspeed line. As a limited-time deal, both the G Pro keyboard and mouse are available for $169.99, a saving of $89.99 over MSRP.

Better still, both the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse and G Pro wired mechanical keyboard are on sale as individual items, but buying this bundle saves you an extra $10 over those prices.

The Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard that is included in the bundle is the black model with clicky switches. This means you’ll be getting louder feedback compared to the linear or tactile switches, but some users prefer this audible and tactile feedback, particularly for typing as well as gaming.

It’s a TKL layout, meaning your number keys are removed to create a smaller form factor. It has Lightsync RGB, allowing you to create a full light cycle to run across any Logitech products you use. It currently costs $79.99, down from $129.99 on Amazon.

The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse is the base upon which the newer Lightspeed mice are built. Featuring a 25K Hero sensor and 80g weight, it’s not the absolute lightest gaming mouse by modern standards but is still decently featherweight, and its sensor performance is excellent. Any extra weight is also made up for in its ambidextrous design, which accommodates lefties but also allows for a design that sits naturally in both palm and claw grips, much like the Corsair M75 Wireless.

Right now, the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse is $99.99, down from $129.99, if you wish to buy it without the keyboard.

If you have no need for new peripherals, but instead need to upgrade your rig, our guide on how to build a gaming PC in 2024 has everything you could possibly need.