Save $30 on the Logitech G502 X Plus in this gaming mouse deal

If you’re looking for a great gaming mouse deal, you’ve found it. Best Buy has slashed the price of the Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless, the latest in the long line of G502 mice. The catch? It’s only the white version that benefits from the full $30 saving.

Whether you think the Logitech G502 is one of the best gaming mouse models to hit the market or one of the worst, you have to admire the commitment to innovation and dedication to a single design that’s rarely seen in the peripheral space. Now, you can save $30 off the MSRP when you buy the Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless from Best Buy.

As I’ve already pointed out, this deal is only available on the white model, bringing the price down to $129.99. Fortunately, if the color is a deal breaker, you can still get $10 off the black model from both Best Buy and the Logitech store.

Even bigger savings are possible at Best Buy if you subscribe to Best Buy Plus, with an additional $6.50 off the white model, and $28 off the black one. This means the black model becomes cheaper overall, but the two mice end up much closer in price.

The G502 X Plus Wireless boasts a 25K DPI sensor and Logitech’s new Lightforce optical click switches. These new switches eliminate the impact of debounce, making repetitive clicks more responsive in games. Elsewhere, the X Plus also supports Logitech’s Lightsync RGB tech, as well as an adjustable DPI switch with a flippable orientation. It also supports Logitech’s Powerplay tech, which enables it to charge directly from a mouse mat.

Coming in at 106g, the G502 X Plus Wireless is a different beast from the esports-focused Razer Viper V3 Pro, and isn’t lightweight by modern standards, but it does give you plenty of buttons if that’s a bigger priority for you.

