This Logitech mouse is unashamedly heavy, and it is 40% off right now

There is an unavoidable trend with gaming mice right now that lighter is better, but it’s ultimately something that comes down to personal preference. The Logitech G903 comes in at 107g, with the potential to increase this to 117g, but it still has all the other features you’d expect from a top gaming mouse, and it’s 40% off right now on Amazon.

Many of the best gaming mice are on the sub-70g level, with the likes of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste weighing just 59g, but our list includes its fair share of chunky options too. That includes the Logitech G903 which we identify as the best left-handed mouse, but in truth, its ambidextrous design makes it great for anyone to use.

Right now on Amazon, the Logitech G903 is available for $89.99, down from $149.99, a saving of 40%. Logitech’s pedigree with gaming mice is strong, and its proprietary Lightspeed wireless tech gives you confidence that you’ll be playing latency-free.

Powered by the Logitech 25K Hero sensor, the same one powering the recently released G502 X Plus and Pro X Superlight, you’re getting a max DPI of 25,600, max speed of 400 IPS, and acceleration of up to 40G.

Battery life is important for wireless mice, and the G903 doesn’t disappoint there either, with over 140 hours available or 180 hours with RGB turned off. Better still, if you own a PowerPlay mouse pad, it will constantly keep your mouse charged, leading to a theoretically never-ending battery life.

You’re also getting up to 11 customizable buttons (four are removable), all programmable via Logitech G Hub, where you can also use Lightsync to bring the G903 RGB into the same settings as any other Logitech peripherals you own.

