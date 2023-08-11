Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the new name for the Lollipop Chainsaw remake, although you’ll be waiting a while longer before you can get hands-on with Juliet Starling, her bodiless boyfriend Nick, and her bizarre family of eccentric zombie hunters once again. The hack and slash zombie game from the minds of Suda51 and James Gunn became a cult classic after its release in 2012 for its X-rated, tongue-in-cheek humor, eccentric silliness, and outstanding soundtrack, but its reimagining now won’t be arriving until 2024.

Developer Dragami Games announces the new title of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP via Twitter, but says that its release is “delayed to summer 2024 for the best gaming experience.” The game had originally been slated to hit a 2023 release date. It adds, “Apologies to fans waiting for the latest Lollipop Chainsaw installment, thank you for your understanding.”

Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuade, who was executive producer on the original game, also posts an image of Juliet Starling to Twitter with the message, “We are working hard on game development, but we need a little more time. We will do our best to create [a] game that you will love, so we ask for your continued support.”

It was revealed in July 2022 following the announcement of the project that James Gunn and Suda51 are not involved in the Lollipop Chainsaw remake. Suda also notes that his development studio Grasshopper Manufacture is uninvolved in the project, which is seemingly being solely handled by Dragami Games.

If nothing else, the release will likely be welcomed by those wanting to play the game on PC. Lollipop Chainsaw’s original release only appeared on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it hasn’t ever shown up on other platforms since. For those of you who haven’t played Lollipop Chainsaw, it’s certainly not a game that’ll suit everyone’s tastes, but its camp blend of over-the-top sexiness, exaggerated gore, and bawdy, raucous humor has an undeniable charm to it.

Unfortunately, we won’t see the game’s iconic original soundtrack return in full, with Yasuda saying that licensing issues will necessitate at least some replacement songs. Hopefully it sticks to the fusion of bubblegum pop and heavy metal that made the original game such a delight.

