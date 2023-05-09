Get the best Lord of the Rings games for 90% off

A Lord of the Rings games Steam sale has brought a handful of Middle-earth’s best videogames massively down in price, offering up absolute classics like Middle-earth: Shadow of War so cheap you’d think it was some sort of trick, but it isn’t. This is a Steam sale you don’t want to miss, for the Nemesis System alone.

You’ve not got long to get on this Middle-earth games Steam sale with the offers only lasting until May 15, but there are some absolute bangers in here that are dirt cheap.

Middle-earth Steam sale offers

Between the Shadow of Mordor and Lego games, there isn’t a colossal number of games on offer here, but the deals are so good in and of themselves that it’s worth checking out the list below.

Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War double pack is $6.99 / £5.99

Shadow of Mordor GOTY is $3.99 / £3.19

Shadow of War Definitive Edition is $5.99 / £3.99

Lego Lord of the Rings is $3.99 / £3.19

Lego The Hobbit is $3.99 / £3.19

You can also get Shadow of War on its own or a Shadow of Mordor GOTY upgrade, but with how cheap these games are right now I’d suggest you just get the versions that come with all the extra content straight away. There are also some Lego Middle-earth DLCs you can get, but they’re also so cheap you won’t even miss the coins.

As far as Assassin’s Creed-inspired action RPG games go, the Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games are right up there with some of the best. A prequel to both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, these games also introduced the much-loved Nemesis System, which uses procedurally generated orcs that can move up the ranks if they kill or escape the player, creating a really interesting push-and-pull between player actions and game mechanics. They alone make this Lord of the Rings game sale worth it.

In fact, the developer of these games Monolith Productions is making a Wonder Woman game, and it looks like the Nemesis System and even more procedurally-generated mechanics are being used in that game, furthering what Shadow of War ended on.

If you end up diving into the Nemesis games, we’ve got a Middle-earth: Shadow of War skills guide and a Shadow of War review as well, to help you get to grips with the game before diving in.