New Lord of the Rings game by Weta Workshop in the works

Lord of the Rings games have made for some of the best RPG games out there, and it looks like avid fans of the Middle Earth saga will finally be able to get their hands on an all-new adventure courtesy of New Zealand-based studio, Weta Workshop.

Ever since The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s release date got delayed once again (although this time we don’t actually have a firm replacement), fans of all things J.R.R. Tolkien and Middle-earth have had to make do with Prime Studios’ controversial ‘Rings of Power‘ to sate their woes.

Thankfully Private Division (the publisher behind the likes of Rollerdome) are on the case, working alongside BAFTA and Academy Award winning studio, Weta Workshop (whose recent projects include the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) to bring Middle-earth to life once more.

The details are scarce, but here’s everything we know about the upcoming Lord of the Rings game.

In their official press release, Private Division note “in 2014 Weta Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

While they confirm “this title is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date,” they do clarify “it is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024.”

Weta Workshop and The Lord of the Rings are intrinsically intertwined, as the studio made their name working on the movie trilogy that shone a spotlight on Tolkien’s classic fantasy novels. They won multiple awards for their work across the trilogy, scooping up BAFTAs and Golden Globes for everything from best costume design to best visual effects.

If there’s one studio that’s perfectly primed to bring Middle-earth back into the virtual world it’s Weta Workshop, and we can’t wait to see how the game takes shape. Until then, though, there are a whole slew of upcoming PC games in 2022 that deserve your attention, so be sure to check out our list.