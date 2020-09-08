Lords of the Fallen 2 is back in development with brand-new studio, Hexworks

Lord of the Fallen 2 is back on track. The upcoming action-RPG, which has had a pretty troubled journey through development so far, is headed for launch on PC and next-gen consoles, and will be the debut title of a brand-new studio publisher CI Games opened earlier this year.

Lords of the Fallen 2’s new development home is called Hexworks, which is helmed by creative director Cezar Virtosu and executive producer Saul Gascon, and made up of “around 25 people including veteran staff with AAA game development experience”, according to a press release. But, the studio’s taking “a bit more of an indie approach to development” compared to some other big studios, it adds, and will focus on creating fantasy-action RPG games. It’s based between Bucharest and Barcelona, and opened its doors in spring 2020.

As for the dev’s upcoming PC game, CI Games says its development draws on feedback from the first title’s community, and will see a bit of a shift in tone from the 2014 title – “from the original’s power fantasy to a dark fantasy”. Plus, the follow-up will also feature more of a “challenging combat experience that the Soulsborne and Souls-like communities enjoy”.

“It’s been a long time since we started talking about Lords of the Fallen 2 and trying different ideas,” says CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski. “I am very excited for us to be able to announce the new studio that has been already at work for the last half of the year and made significant progress.”

Hexworks creative director Cezar Virtosu adds: “For many months now, the three of us worked defining and scoping the project, to find the right DNA that would grant us a competitive edge and still remain in the realm of Feasibility. It is challenging to develop combat focused games remotely, but this is offset by the ease of contacting and working with massive soulsborne fans scattered around the world.

“It is an intoxicating mix of indie production and fanwork, since we are not a big production block and we all come from the genre’s trenches, thus, regardless of nationality, we are speaking the same game language.”

There’s no Lords of the Fallen 2 release date to scribble down, or any gameplay or images to get a look at just yet, but good news for the first game’s fans is the follow-up’s back in the pipeline.