What are the Lords of the Fallen system requirements? In a game with a world as detailed as Lords of the Fallen, you’re going to want a set-up that can truly bring the grand, gothic atmosphere to life. Hexworks has outlined the best specifications for the job, so you can focus purely on feeling immersed during your journey between the land of the living, and the land of the dead, to take down the resurrected demon God.

You won’t need the best graphics card to meet the Lords of the Fallen minimum requirements. The now-aged Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 590 have enough pixel-pushing power to get the game running, but don’t expect a visual feast as the developer only rates them for 720p gameplay using the lowest settings. Rounding things out, you’ll also need a processor like the Intel Core i5 8400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600, and 8GB of RAM.

Here are Lords of the Fallen system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 590 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Storage 45GB 45GB SSD

Lords of the Fallen recommended specs call for the Nvidia RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6700, either of which should allow you to play the game at 1080p using high settings, according to Hexworks. While there’s no confirmation yet, we hope that both AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS upscaling technologies make an appearance in the Soulslike game, allowing us to quickly and easily boost fps. For CPUs, Hexworks recommends the Intel Core i7 8700 or the AMD Ryzen 5 3600, and double the RAM this time around with 16GB.

Lastly, Lords of the Fallen size requirements come in at 45GB, which luckily isn’t too much space to set aside in the lead-up to its release on October 13th. However, as the game requires a solid-state drive to run on the recommended specifications, we suggest checking out some of the best SSDs.

Lords of the Fallen runs on Unreal Engine 5, and makes use of the engine’s Lumen global illumination and Nanite technologies. Suffice to say, it’s shaping up as a real contender for one of the best PC games to launch this year on visuals alone.

Take the Lords of the Fallen system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Lords of the Fallen?