The best Lost Ark Arcanist build for PvP and PvE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Arcanist builds for PvP and PvE? We’ve done some digging into the MMORPG’s Mage Advanced Class, which arrived as part of the Spells in Spades update. If you’re a fan of magic-users, you may already be familiar with the Sorceress and Bard, but the best Arcanist builds bring an exciting new level of unpredictability to combat thanks to her Card Deck.

You can unlock this Lost Ark class once your Mage reaches level ten. However, you can’t change your Advanced Class, so you need to level up a new character to test out this subclass. It’s worth it though, as the Arcanist’s unique powers make for interesting gameplay, from hurling her sharp-edged, Magick-infused cards at enemies, to activating randomised powers. While the following Lost Ark Arcanist builds are great for the powerful attacker, she doesn’t have the best survivability, so use Engravings to improve your survivability where possible.

Lost Ark Arcanist skill mechanics

Before we take a dive into which skills you might want to use for your Arcanist build, we first need to discuss her mechanics, as the new Mage has an interesting and complex combat style.

Alongside Normal skills, the Arcanist uses Stacking and Ruin skills, which work together for increased damage potential. Land four successful Stacking attacks on your foes to create a Stack, then follow them up with a Ruin skill which consumes the stack to deal greater damage. In any Lost Ark Arcanist build, make sure you have at least one Ruin skill alongside three or four Stacking skills to make the most of this power.

Lost Ark Arcanist Specialty skill: Card Deck

The Arcanist’s Specialty skill really shows off her unpredictable personality, as she leaves the fate of her foes up to the cards. Like other specialty skill meters, the Arcanist’s Card Meter is charged by landing attacks. Once filled, a random card is drawn from the Arcanist’s Card Deck, increasing the effect of future attacks.

All Arcanist Card Deck cards

Three-Headed Snake : Causes Basic Attacks to target three directions for 16 seconds. Each hit adds one stack, and causes an additional 100% damage to foes, and 400% damage to Challenge monsters or below.

: Causes Basic Attacks to target three directions for 16 seconds. Each hit adds one stack, and causes an additional 100% damage to foes, and 400% damage to Challenge monsters or below. Mayhem : Attack speed is increased by 3% for four seconds for each skill used, up to a maximum of 15%. Mayhem lasts for 30 seconds.

: Attack speed is increased by 3% for four seconds for each skill used, up to a maximum of 15%. Mayhem lasts for 30 seconds. Corrosion : For the next 30 seconds, you have a 30% chance of causing an additional 10% damage to foes for five seconds.

: For the next 30 seconds, you have a 30% chance of causing an additional 10% damage to foes for five seconds. Ghost : With the ghost effect, you move 20% faster and move through monsters, ignoring collisions. For three hits, damage from foes is reduced by 50%. Lasts 16 seconds.

: With the ghost effect, you move 20% faster and move through monsters, ignoring collisions. For three hits, damage from foes is reduced by 50%. Lasts 16 seconds. Cull : For four seconds, all skill attacks have 100% Crit Rate, and an additional 50% Crit Damage on successfully hitting one foe.

: For four seconds, all skill attacks have 100% Crit Rate, and an additional 50% Crit Damage on successfully hitting one foe. Balance : Stacking is doubled for 30 seconds, as each hit grants one additional stack.

: Stacking is doubled for 30 seconds, as each hit grants one additional stack. Judgement : For four seconds, stacks are considered full, and all Ruin skills trigger the full stack effect on foes, regardless of how many stacks have been cast.

: For four seconds, stacks are considered full, and all Ruin skills trigger the full stack effect on foes, regardless of how many stacks have been cast. Moon : Cooldown is reduced by 10% and MP Recovery Speed is increased by 20%. Moon lasts 30 seconds.

: Cooldown is reduced by 10% and MP Recovery Speed is increased by 20%. Moon lasts 30 seconds. Star : Instantly recovers full MP, and decreases remaining skill Cooldown by 15%, excluding Awakening, Movement and Stand Up skills.

: Instantly recovers full MP, and decreases remaining skill Cooldown by 15%, excluding Awakening, Movement and Stand Up skills. Wheel of Fortune : Cooldown of the next skill used is reduced by 100%.

: Cooldown of the next skill used is reduced by 100%. Royal : Gain cards in up to two empty card slots.

: Gain cards in up to two empty card slots. Emperor: Added to the deck with the Order of the Emperor Engraving only. Immediately deals damage to all foes within a 14-metre radius.

Arcanist Class Engravings

Order of the Emperor: Increases Normal Skill Deck Meter gain by 50%, and damage by 10/20/30% (Level 1/2/3). The Emperor Card is added to the Card Deck.

Empress’ Grace: Four-stack Ruin skill damage is increased by 20/25/30%. With a successful Ruin hit, recover 30% of consumed mana.

The best Lost Ark Arcanist builds

The Arcanist skills fall under three categories (plus Awakening Skills): Normal Skills, Stacking Skills and Ruin Skills. Use multiple Stacking Skills on your enemy before unleashing a Ruin skill to inflict incredible amounts of damage. The following Lost Ark Arcanist builds for PvP and PvE include Awakening Skills, meaning you’ll need to reach level 50 to complete them. You can further customise your skills with tripod skill effects, the best of which to choose for each skill is also listed, but these can be swapped out depending on your preferred gameplay.

Best Lost Ark Arcanist PvP build

Call of Destiny (Normal Skill): Hit opponents with a throwing card to inflict damage, then launch them into the air, causing additional damage. Skill effects: Nimble Movement, Dark Destiny, and Concentration of Destiny.

(Normal Skill): Hit opponents with a throwing card to inflict damage, then launch them into the air, causing additional damage. Skill effects: Nimble Movement, Dark Destiny, and Concentration of Destiny. Unlimited Shuffle (Normal Skill): Throw a stack of cards at a target, hitting them and causing damage six times. Foes are sent into the air, and further damage is dealt as they hit the ground. Skill effects: Quick Prep, Infinite Lightning, and Predicted Death.

(Normal Skill): Throw a stack of cards at a target, hitting them and causing damage six times. Foes are sent into the air, and further damage is dealt as they hit the ground. Skill effects: Quick Prep, Infinite Lightning, and Predicted Death. Dark Resurrection (Normal Skill): Summon a dark Demon to attack foes, by throwing cards at the target area. The Demon inflicts dark damage, inflicting enemies with the Fear effect. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Intense Card, and Fear of Death.

(Normal Skill): Summon a dark Demon to attack foes, by throwing cards at the target area. The Demon inflicts dark damage, inflicting enemies with the Fear effect. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Intense Card, and Fear of Death. Dancing of Spineflower (Stacking Skill): Move 11 metres towards the target location over three seconds, hurling a series of cards and inflicting damage seven times. Reuse the skill again to move back to your original location. Skill effects: Fatal Flower, Night Bloomer, and Fatal Thorn.

(Stacking Skill): Move 11 metres towards the target location over three seconds, hurling a series of cards and inflicting damage seven times. Reuse the skill again to move back to your original location. Skill effects: Fatal Flower, Night Bloomer, and Fatal Thorn. Scratch Dealer (Stacking Skill): Deal damage by moving towards the target, then perform a downward strike by using the skill again, inflicting additional damage. Skill effects: Excellent Mobility, Sharp Attack, and Continuous Attack.

(Stacking Skill): Deal damage by moving towards the target, then perform a downward strike by using the skill again, inflicting additional damage. Skill effects: Excellent Mobility, Sharp Attack, and Continuous Attack. Checkmate (Stacking Skill): Rapidly throw multiple cards at your opponents, dealing Damage with each individual hit. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Concentrated Darkness, and Deadline.

(Stacking Skill): Rapidly throw multiple cards at your opponents, dealing Damage with each individual hit. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Concentrated Darkness, and Deadline. Stream of Edge (Stacking Skill): Open a portal at your location, and another at the target location for five seconds. All foes between the two gates are attacked 15 times, receiving damage. Skill effects: Acceleration Stream, Thunder Stream, and Thunder Stream.

(Stacking Skill): Open a portal at your location, and another at the target location for five seconds. All foes between the two gates are attacked 15 times, receiving damage. Skill effects: Acceleration Stream, Thunder Stream, and Thunder Stream. Celestial Rain (Ruin Skill): Cards rain from the sky, inflicting damage on all foes in the target area. Any airborne opponents receive additional damage and are slammed to the ground. When the skill’s Stack effect is triggered, deal Stagger Damage. Skill effects: Vital Point Hit, Enhanced Strike, and Torrent.

(Ruin Skill): Cards rain from the sky, inflicting damage on all foes in the target area. Any airborne opponents receive additional damage and are slammed to the ground. When the skill’s Stack effect is triggered, deal Stagger Damage. Skill effects: Vital Point Hit, Enhanced Strike, and Torrent. Prismatic Mirror (Awakening Skill): A stack of giant cards inflicts damage at the target area, while you throw smaller cards that cause additional damage. The large cards gather and explode, causing damage and throwing opponents into the air. You receive two Specialty Cards when the cards explode.

Best Lost Ark Arcanist PvE build

Dark Resurrection (Normal Skill): Summon a dark Demon to attack foes, by throwing cards at the target area. The Demon inflicts dark damage, inflicting enemies with the Fear effect. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Intense Card, and Furious Blow.

(Normal Skill): Summon a dark Demon to attack foes, by throwing cards at the target area. The Demon inflicts dark damage, inflicting enemies with the Fear effect. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Intense Card, and Furious Blow. Evoke (Normal Skill): Form a Magick circle at the enemy location which lasts for ten seconds. Use the skill again to inflict damage to all foes in the circle. Skill effects: Quick Draw, Magick Addiction, and Overlap Magick Circle.

(Normal Skill): Form a Magick circle at the enemy location which lasts for ten seconds. Use the skill again to inflict damage to all foes in the circle. Skill effects: Quick Draw, Magick Addiction, and Overlap Magick Circle. Call of Destiny (Normal Skill): Hit opponents with a throwing card to inflict damage, then launch them into the air, causing additional damage. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Quick Draw, and Chain Attack.

(Normal Skill): Hit opponents with a throwing card to inflict damage, then launch them into the air, causing additional damage. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Quick Draw, and Chain Attack. Return (Normal Skill): Inflict damage and a Counterattack by throwing a card to the target locations, and throw opponents to the floor by using the skill a second time, causing further damage. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Concentrated Card, and Exposed Darkness.

(Normal Skill): Inflict damage and a Counterattack by throwing a card to the target locations, and throw opponents to the floor by using the skill a second time, causing further damage. Skill effects: Mind Enhancement, Concentrated Card, and Exposed Darkness. Checkmate (Stacking Skill): Rapidly throw multiple cards at your opponents, dealing Damage with each individual hit. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Concentrated Darkness, and Deadline.

(Stacking Skill): Rapidly throw multiple cards at your opponents, dealing Damage with each individual hit. Skill effects: Piercing Strike, Concentrated Darkness, and Deadline. Scratch Dealer (Stacking Skill): Deal damage by moving towards the target, then perform a downward strike by using the skill again, inflicting additional damage. Skill effects: Weakness Exposure, Weak Point Attack, and Safety Device.

(Stacking Skill): Deal damage by moving towards the target, then perform a downward strike by using the skill again, inflicting additional damage. Skill effects: Weakness Exposure, Weak Point Attack, and Safety Device. Stream of Edge (Stacking Skill): Open a portal at your location, and another at the target location for five seconds. All foes between the two gates are attacked 15 times, receiving damage. Skill effects: Acceleration Stream, Dark Edge, and Perfect Stream.

(Stacking Skill): Open a portal at your location, and another at the target location for five seconds. All foes between the two gates are attacked 15 times, receiving damage. Skill effects: Acceleration Stream, Dark Edge, and Perfect Stream. Celestial Rain (Ruin Skill): Cards rain from the sky, inflicting damage on all foes in the target area. Any airborne opponents receive additional damage and are slammed to the ground. When the skill’s Stack effect is triggered, deal Stagger Damage. Skill effects: Vital Point Hit, Enhanced Strike, and Weak Point Detention.

(Ruin Skill): Cards rain from the sky, inflicting damage on all foes in the target area. Any airborne opponents receive additional damage and are slammed to the ground. When the skill’s Stack effect is triggered, deal Stagger Damage. Skill effects: Vital Point Hit, Enhanced Strike, and Weak Point Detention. Prismatic Mirror (Awakening Skill): A stack of giant cards inflicts damage at the target area, while you throw smaller cards that cause additional damage. The large cards gather and explode, causing damage and throwing opponents into the air. You receive two Specialty Cards when the cards explode.

While it’s still early days for the new Mage subclass, these are currently our best Lost Ark Arcanist builds for PvP and PvE. If you’re still not sure the Arcanist is the best magic-user for you, maybe take a look at the best Lost Ark Bard builds while you work up to it. To get your Arcanist to level 50, check out our Lost Ark levelling guide and earn those new Awakening Skills.