Lost Ark mokoko seeds locations and rewards

Looking for mokoko seeds in Lost Ark? There are various ways to level up quickly in Lost Ark, but if you want to focus on leveling up your Roster level instead of Combat level, then collectibles are the best way to do so.

There are an abundance of mokoko seeds in Lost Ark found scattered in every corner of the vast map. In fact, there are just over 1000 seeds which can be cashed in for rewards in Mokoko Village. They have a pear-like appearance and a warm, green glow, but despite their appearance, finding these seeds is quite tricky, especially as there are so many of them. We suggest using the detailed Papunika map when you’re in each region to see where the mokoko seeds are hiding.

Mokoko seeds can be used as a currency and exchanged for items such as potions, cards, and blueprints of varying rarity with some epic and legendary items available. Here’s a full list of all the rewards you can get from collecting mokoko seeds in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark mokoko seed rewards

Once you’ve found the required amount of seeds, head to Mokoko Village and speak to the NPC, Totoma, to exchange your mokoko seeds for these rewards:

Totoma Card – 50 seeds

Kindness Potion – 100 seeds

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica – 150 seeds

Vitality Increase Potion – 200 seeds

Crew Application Form: Cororico – 250 seeds

Stat Increase Potion – 300 seeds

Mokamoka Card – 350 seeds

Paradise’s Knight License – 400 seeds

15 Eurus Blueprint – 450 Seeds

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko – 500 seeds

3 Shy Wind Flower Pollen – 550 seeds

20 Eurus Blueprint – 600 seeds

Crew Application Form: Poipoi – 650 seeds

Title: Mokoko Hunter – 700 seeds

Structure: Mokoko Seed Monument – 750 seeds

Transform: Egg of Creation – 800 seeds

Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru – 850 seeds

Background: Moki Toki – 900 seeds

Masterpiece #32 – 950 seeds

Ship Model: Blooming Caravel – 1000 seeds

Crew Application Form: Narinari – 1050 seeds

Title: Nice Smelling – 1100 seeds

Masterpiece #44 – 1150 seeds

Mokoko Charm – 1200 seeds

Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack – 1250 seeds

That’s where to find mokoko seeds in Lost Ark and all their rewards. If you’re just starting out in Lost Ark, here’s how to choose a class in Lost Ark and how the Power Pass works to level up your alt characters.