Lost Ark is one of the most popular MMORPGs around, and Smilegate continues to regularly release monthly updates for it. The most recent patch notes for Lost Ark detail a variety of exciting additions and changes, such as the implementation of the highly anticipated new Aeromancer class as well as some other general quality-of-life tweaks. If you’ve been awaiting the huge August update, Wield the Storm, then we’ve got you covered here with everything you need to know about it.

The most important addition detailed within the Lost Ark patch notes is definitely that of the Aeromancer class, one sure to shake up the Lost Ark tier list. The Aeromancer is the second Specialist Advanced Class, and it uses the power of mystical illusion to manipulate the weather. You can use the power to create a “devastating effect on the battlefield” or use the adorable umbrella the Aeromancer wields as a weapon.

Smilegate calls the Aeromancer’s Identity Skill ‘Sun Shower,’ stating that its “Raindrop Meter is filled as the Aeromancer successfully hits enemies with skills, and Sun Shower can be used when the meter fills all the way up – providing dual benefits of offense and defense.” Once you’ve used up Sun Shower, nearby enemies constantly take damage, and your party’s damage received from them is reduced. If you’re not interested in the Aeromancer, the other Lost Ark classes are receiving balance updates, too.

You’ll be able to explore all of them when Lost Ark applies the Wield the Storm update on Wednesday, August 16 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 10am CET. Smilegate wrote that the August patch should take around 15 hours to finish applying, which means that servers will be down for maintenance for a short while.

Another big addition coming with Wield the Storm is the Sonavel Guardian Raid, where you can earn honing materials, Ancient accessories, and possibly, a legendary Galewind rune which can be collected once per roster. You can also get the new card, Sonavel, as well as a new card set effect dubbed ‘Guardian’s First Choice I.’

For a more in-depth look at the Lost Ark update and what it’s bringing, you can check out Smilegate’s full rundown of the patch notes, where you’ll see information about the coming Super Mokoko Express Event and the South Vern Powerpass. You’ll be able to have one of your characters participate in the event, where you’ll have discounted honing rates and will earn honing materials to quickly level up your item level.

You’ll also notice a new Engraving Support system that Smilegate says will let “players choose five engravings to be in effect at level three during the event.” The Powerpass and accompanying event will be available for use until Wednesday, November 15. There are various other changes coming with Wield the Storm, from progression ease updates to a new Maharaka Festival activity, Tooki Bangbang.

If you’re excited to jump back into Lost Ark and check out the August update, you can browse through some of our other games like Diablo for some similar gameplay experiences. Alternatively, you can look at some of these great free games if you need something new to play without breaking the bank.