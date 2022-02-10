Lost Ark review in progress – MMO excellence

Lost Ark is very nearly the most perfect MMO I’ve ever played. The combat is fluid and responsive, making me feel vulnerable and powerful in equal measures; the progression is dynamic, constantly feeding me rewards and providing me with meaningful choices and surprising twists; and every system is elaborate, interconnected, and supported by robust tutorials. The whole experience leaves me a little worried about what an MMO designed this well could do to my wallet and my free time.

And it’s even better with friends. The reason this is a review-in-progress is because much of my playtime has been on a private press server, which has made duelling, partying up, chatting, and forming guilds challenging. I have managed to join in on the occasional million-hit-point boss battle, kiting around it and dumping abilities for well over half an hour, but I still need more time to run dungeons with companions and see how the ‘massively multiplayer’ pieces of this MMORPG gel with a proper playerbase.

The early verdict though, is that most of Lost Ark is great. The story is bland, even by MMO standards, and some of the quest design is laughably mechanical, but Lost Ark wins out in pretty much every other department. The environmental design is occasionally jaw-dropping, with Skyrim-esque burial tombs secreted away atop snowy mountains, idyllic springtime forests, and deep caverns bisected by thunderous waterfalls. Combat feels expressive and tactile, and there’s huge flexibility to create builds thanks to the multitude of class specialisations. Dungeons and their bosses, meanwhile, combine arena mechanics to create climactic battles that are reminiscent of Super Mario World’s final stages.

Duels are a great example of the way Lost Ark establishes itself as a best-in-class MMO. In other isometric dungeon crawlers like Albion Online, duels are essentially stat checks – a novelty bout in which two players race each other to zero health points. Lost Ark takes a different approach, allowing players to win duels by knocking their opponent out of the ring, like in the popular fighting game series Soulcalibur. It’s a small touch, but it gives characters who are geared towards crowd control a fighting chance against pure DPS builds, especially if you can catch and punish someone who is trying to kite you around the edge of the arena.

Lost Ark is full of similar flourishes that change the MMO formula just enough that familiar mechanics and environments feel fresh. The characters, designs, and plotlines are all pastiches of other storied MMO and action-RPG series.

Diablo is an obvious touchstone, with demonic hordes spilling into embattled medieval towns. There are strokes of World of Warcraft here, too, which can be glimpsed in the way guilds work, and also in the roteness of Lost Ark’s fetch quests. But there are so many more influences and ideas in its bag of tricks. It borrows ideas from nearly every popular action-RPG I can think of. There’s a class that emulates Devil May Cry’s highly stylised gun fu combat, and another based on Monster Hunter’s gunlance weapon.

Like all of those great games, Lost Ark is also a relentless grind for better loot. A bland story and occasionally rote quests are easy to accept when the rest of the game is so good – especially in the world of MMOs – but I do find this aspect a bit troublesome. Free-to-play MMOs tend to rely on ‘whales’ who spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on the game, and I can’t help but feel that the game is testing my willingness to spend on conveniences. There’s a dark side to such an addictive gameplay loop, so keep your friends close as they venture into this exciting new world.

We’ll have the full, scored review up in a few days, but we can already say that Lost Ark is worth checking out. And before you ask: yes, there is a fishing minigame, and yes, it’s really good.