Madden NFL 23 system requirements demand up to 12GB of RAM

The Madden NFL 23 system requirements are here to see if your gaming PC has what it takes to make the team, ahead of its August release date. While you won’t need the best graphics card to get the latest edition of the sports game up and running, some systems may need some extra RAM to meet the recommended specs.

Given that the Madden NFL 23 PC version won’t have next-gen features, it’s no wonder that the game’s system requirements are quite low. In fact, developer EA Tiburon reckons it should run great on some of the best gaming CPUs from ten years ago.

If you’re still running 8GB of gaming RAM in your rig, you’ll be able to meet the Madden NFL 23 minimum specs, but you’ll need to shell out for an upgrade to at least 12GB to meet the recommended system requirements. Don’t forget to clear 50GB of space on your storage solution of choice too, preferably the best SSD for gaming you can grab.

Here are the Madden NFL 23 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3 6100
AMD Athlon X4 880K		 Intel Core i5 3350
AMD FX 8150
RAM 8GB 12GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
AMD Radeon RX 460		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 680
AMD Radeon R9 270X
VRAM 2GB 2GB
Storage 50GB 50GB

