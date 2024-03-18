Helldivers 2 dev’s classic fantasy co-op game is $3, but act fast

Before Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios made Magicka. Channeling the same sort of satire, this co-op fantasy game went down well in 2011, so if you’re looking for another Arrowhead adventure with friends during the Steam Spring Sale, you can’t go wrong with the magical isometric adventure that’s less than $3, for now at least.

Magicka is the type of co-op game you can lose hours into. I was always obsessed with starting new Borderlands 2 characters and running through the entire game again, and Magicka looks to have that type of friendly replayability in spades.

In a world based on Norse mythology, up to four players can combine different elements to cast an array of spells throughout the game’s 13 levels. After you’ve beaten the story you’ll also get the hardcore challenge mode, letting you and your pals decimate the decade-old leaderboard scores if you so choose.

Taking aim at videogame and RPG tropes of the time, Magicka is filled to the brim with jokes and references to other games. With plenty of easter eggs to find as you play.

87% of the 18,000 Magicka Steam reviews are positive too, so you can rest easy knowing that a lot of people who played it on PC enjoyed the game.

If you love the satirical co-op framing of Helldivers 2, Arrowhead’s take on the fantastical with the first Magicka game is worth a go, especially for the price.

Magicka is 75% off on Steam until Thursday, March 21 so expect to pay $2.49 / £2.12 until then. You’ll find Magicka here, alongside our top picks for the Steam Spring Sale as well.

