10 top games to grab during the Steam Spring Sale 2024

With the Steam Spring Sale 2024 in full bloom, trying to find your next favorite game to play can be quite the daunting task. There’s big discounts and deals galore, with savings on many big titles including older classic PC games and new releases, including some of the best games of the past year. Fortunately, we here at PCGamesN have put our heads together and come up with some of our top choices for you to check out.

The spring Steam sale is absolutely packed with deep discounts on many of the best PC games ever, so you can feel a little spoiled for choice. Valve does now have some good filtering tools such as its genre tag system to help sort through the vast Steam library, but I’ve got a list for you here that includes some big newer titles and a few heavily discounted options that might just be that perfect rainy day game.

The best games in the 2024 Steam Spring Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously rough launch, but developer CD Projekt Red has continued to overhaul and polish its impressive open-world game with all manner of upgrades, tweaks, and new features. Not only did we get the comprehensive patch 2.0 overhaul but that was then followed by the massive patch 2.1, featuring an entire Night City Metro, street racing, bike stunts, and much more. Add on the fantastic Phantom Liberty DLC, also on sale individually or in a bundle, and if you’ve been waiting for the moment then now is the right time to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Sea of Stars (22% off)

Sea of Stars isn’t just one of the best RPG games of 2023 – it might be one of the best of all time. With its cast of charming characters, gorgeous art direction that blends classic aesthetics with modern technology, and systems that feel considered and satisfying every step of the way, Sea of Stars manages to live up as a worthy successor to the legacy of its clearest inspiration in Chrono Trigger, and that’s as high praise as I can give.

Turbo Overkill (30% off)

Speed. Power. Violence. 2023 saw the full release of Turbo Overkill, a gorgeous ballet of bullets, blood, and explosions. Inspired by the classics of Doom, Quake, and developer Apogee’s own Duke Nukem 3D, Turbo Overkill has you soaring through its cyberpunk city streets demolishing enemies at blistering speed. Wall run, car surf, or slide into your foes chainsaw-leg-first (yes, you read that right) in one of the best boomer shooters ever to hit Steam.

Ultros (20% off)

If vibrant colors are very much your speed, one look at the psychedelic Metroidvania game Ultros should be enough to catch your eye. Managing to strike the difficult balance of throwing a sheer wall of bold rainbow saturation at your eyes while still maintaining visual clarity is quite the feat. Its unique progression system, where each boss causes a soft reset of your world, really starts to shine as you explore more of the cosmic Sarcophagus you’re trapped inside.

Sons of the Forest (25% off)

Almost a year to the day after its early access launch, Sons of the Forest 1.0 arrived in February, bringing with it the conclusion of its central narrative, along with the ability to assemble the pieces of a mysterious artifact with powerful effects. If you played the survival game during early access or have been waiting for the full release to jump in with friends, now’s the perfect time to do so.

Cocoon (30% off)

Another of the highlights of 2023, Cocoon is a masterful puzzle game from Limbo and Inside lead gameplay designer Jeppe Carlsen. As with all puzzlers, to say too much would likely spoil it, but the quick pitch is that you’re exploring a series of worlds, each of which exists in a separate orb that you can carry around. This allows you to manipulate and combine the various orbs and each of their distinct features to unlock areas in the other worlds. Cocoon is one of those delightful experiences that’s just the right level of challenging throughout, and its beautiful art will keep you entranced from beginning to end.

Old World (30% off)

It’s been a long time since Civilization 6 came out and there’s still no word on the Civilization 7 release date. If that’s got you craving a fresh place to do all your exploring, expanding, exploiting, and extermination, then historical 4X game Old World is well worth a look. Coming from the mind of Civ 4 lead designer Soren Johnson, Old World integrates more character-driven storytelling in the vein of Crusader Kings 3, and you can even get its four expansion packs cheaply alongside it right now too.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (90% off)

2023 saw the launch of the phenomenal Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the third and last of the outstanding strategy games delivered to us by developer Mimimi Games, which announced its closure alongside the launch of Shadow Gambit mod tools. If you’ve yet to experience Mimimi’s bold revitalization of the hardcore tactical stealth format pioneered by classics such as Commandos, you can get the fantastic first entry, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for next to nothing.

Lost in Random (90% off)

Also coming in under the “too cheap to pass up” segment is Lost in Random, the delightfully grimdark fairytale action-adventure game about a world where the fate of every citizen is determined by the roll of dice. This plays into everything from the narrative to the combat, where you build a deck of abilities that you can activate in battle by rolling your own dice, and at such a deep discount I’d heartily recommend it to anyone looking for a short but satisfying fantasy romp.

Hades (50% off)

The Hades 2 release date is set to bring one of the most exciting sequels to us in early access very soon, with developer Supergiant Games planning to launch in the second quarter of 2024. Ahead of that, you’ll probably want to catch up on the first one, which is one of the best roguelike games ever made. With its delightful cast of characters and difficulty scaling that makes it approachable for newcomers with a near-endless difficulty curve in the endgame for those who want it, Hades is a must-play – so do it.

And that’s your lot for now. Hopefully, that should give you plenty to work with, although you’ll find even more great suggestions among our Winter Sale 2023 picks (most of which are also on sale again here). Alternatively, if you’re looking to save even more money with so many big upcoming PC games still ahead in 2024, we’ve rounded up the best free Steam games.

