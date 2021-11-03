The Civilization devs’ Marvel game has been delayed just two months after it was revealed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a superheroic strategy game from Firaxis, the studio behind XCOM and Civilization, was announced just over two months ago ahead of its planned launch in March 2022. However, the game has already been delayed. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now due to launch in the second half of 2022.

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” the devs say in a tweet. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible.”

The devs say that the extra development time “will be used to add more story, cinematics, and overall polish, and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality”. This announcement comes alongside the latest financial report from Take-Two, the parent company of the game’s publisher, 2K.

If you missed the game’s previous showcases, you can see a bit of footage below.

