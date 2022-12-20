Next Marvel Snap season release date, cards, locations, and theme

If you’re looking for the next Marvel Snap season release date, we’ve got you covered. Each month, a new Marvel Snap season begins, and with a new season comes new cards, a unique theme, and a host of new locations. December’s Marvel Snap theme was the Power Cosmic; which introduced the Silver Surfer and had people relying on the Infinaut to pound their opponents into retreat.

What is January’s Marvel Snap season release date, and who can we expect to see front and centre in the battle pass? Knowing the upcoming meta can help turn the tides early for you when new cards are added to the pool, as you’ll already have a pre-built deck ready to go in one of the best PC games this year. Crafting the best Marvel Snap decks for a given season also requires some knowledge of what locations you’re likely to see, with certain styles of play being more suited to a specific location set.

Next Marvel Snap season release date

With the Power Cosmic season ending on January 2, it’s safe for us to assume that the new Marvel Snap season release date is January 2, 2023. It’s at this point that the Silver Surfer and friends will be swept away from the current battle pass to make way for the new cards, based on that season’s theme.

Next Marvel Snap season theme

According to the folks over at Marvel Snap Zone, the next theme for Marvel Snap will be Savage Lands. Based around Ka-Zar and his faithful companion, Zabu, the Savage Lands will feature card variants and locations based on the land that time forgot.

New Marvel Snap cards

Zabu is the seasonal card, and thanks to datamines, we know he’s currently a 3-cost card with two power, who has the following ability:

Ongoing: Your 4-cost cards cost 2 less. (Minimum 1)

The main theorycrafting in the community for Zabu revolves around creating a Cerebro-4 deck, prioritising 4-cost cards and Sera to make the cards even cheaper. Much like Silver Surfer, Zabu won’t become a staple in all of the best decks, but it will be very strong in decks that are built around the ferocious feline.

New Marvel Snap locations

There are four new locations coming to Marvel Snap throughout January, which have a common theme of destroying cards and adding more rocks to your deck. What fun. Here are the locations and the dates they’ll be added to the game – don’t forget that when a location is added, it becomes a featured location for 48 hours, meaning it’ll be 40% more likely to show up:

Eternity Range: After turn 3, add a Rock to the losing player’s side. (January 4-6)

After turn 3, add a Rock to the losing player’s side. (January 4-6) Altar of Death: When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn. (January 11-13)

When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn. (January 11-13) Rickety Bridge: After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them. (January 18-20)

After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them. (January 18-20) Collapsed Mine: Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks. (January 25-27)

Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks. (January 25-27) Plunder Castle: Only cards that cost 6 can be played here. (February 1-3)

That’s all we have on the Marvel Snap season release date right now, but rest assured we’ll update this guide as soon as we know concrete details. If we are venturing to the Savage Lands for the next season of Marvel Snap, it’s going to be worth getting a destroy deck together with some of the best cards in the Marvel Snap tier list, as dealing with deck bloat from rocks is easy when you can eviscerate anything in your way. Make sure you learn all about the cards in each Marvel Snap pool too.