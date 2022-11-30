Marvel Snap pool 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 cards – every new and upcoming card

Want to know what cards are inside every Marvel Snap pool? Cards in Marvel Snap are divided into series, though the community prefers to use the term pools. Players unlock cards by reaching higher tiers on the collection level track, though the cards you unlock are randomised within that pool.

If you desperately need one specific card to create one of the best Marvel Snap decks, you can either cross your fingers every time you unlock a new mystery card or collector’s cache, or save up collector’s tokens and pay close attention to the rotating stock in the shop. Our guide breaks down what cards are featured in each pool to help you keep track of what cards you may unlock next.

There are currently five pools in Marvel Snap, each containing a specific number of cards. The cards in the fourth and fifth pools can be unlocked after reaching collection level 486, but they’re exceptionally rare so we wouldn’t bank on obtaining them any time soon. New cards are being added to the fifth pool every week, just don’t expect to complete the entire set unless you plan on spending a lot of money, even if this is one of the best card games.

Pool 1: 46 cards (collection level 18 – 214)

Pool 2: 25 cards (collection level 222 – 474)

Pool 3: 76 cards (collection level 486+)

Pool 4: 10 cards (collection level 486+)

Pool 5: six cards (collection level 486+)

Marvel Snap Pool 1 cards

America Chavez

Angel

Angela

Apocalypse

Armor

Bishop

Blade

Cable

Captain America

Carnage

Cosmo

Deathlok

Devil Dinosaur

Doctor Strange

Domino

Elektra

Enchantress

Forge

Groot

Heimdall

Hulkbuster

Iron Fist

Klaw

Korg

Kraven

Lady Sif

Lizard

Mantis

Mister Sinister

Moon Girl

Morph

Multiple Man

Namor

Nova

Onslaught

Professor X

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Woman

Squirrel Girl

Strong Guy

Sword Master

Uatu the Watcher

White Queen

Wolverine

Yondu

Marvel Snap Pool 2 cards

Agent 13

Bucky Barnes

Cloak

Ebony Maw

Hobgoblin

Iceman

Jubilee

Killmonger

Leech

Morbius

Nakia

Okoye

Rhino

Sabretooth

Sandman

Scorpion

Shang-Chi

Storm

Sunspot

Swarm

The Collector

The Infinaut

Vision

Vulture

Warpath

Marvel Snap Pool 3 cards

Adam Warlock

Aero

Agatha Harkness

Arnim Zola

Baron Mordo

Beast

Black Bolt

Black Cat

Black Widow

Brood

Captain Marvel

Cerebro

Colleen Wing

Crossbones

Crystal

Dagger

Deadpool

Death

Debrii

Destroyer

Doctor Doom

Doctor Octopus

Dracula

Drax

Electro

Falcon

Gambit

Ghost Rider

Giganto

Goose

Green Goblin

Hazmat

Hela

Hellcow

Human Torch

Invisible Woman

Jane Foster

Juggernaut

Kingpin

Leader

Lockjaw

Magik

Magneto

Maximus

Mister Negative

Mojo

Moon Knight

Mysterio

Mystique

Omega Red

Patriot

Polaris

Psylocke

Quake

Quinjet

Red Skull

Rescue

Rockslide

Rogue

Ronan, the Accuser

SERA

Spider-Man

Taskmaster

The Hood

Thor

Typhoid Mary

Ultron

Venom

Viper

Wasp

Wave

Wong

Yellow Jacket

Zero

Marvel Snap Pool 4 cards

Absorbing Man

Agent Coulson

Attuma

Helicarrier

Luke Cage

Maria Hill

M’Baku

Orka

She-Hulk

Titania

Marvel Snap Pool 5 cards

Bast

Galactus

Shuri

Super-Skrull

Thanos

Valkyrie

And that’s every card you can unlock in the Marvel Snap pools. If you’re not sure what deck to build with your limited collection, we have a Marvel Snap tier list to help you evaluate which cards are worth using in one of the best free PC games – that’s right, you can also download Marvel Snap on Steam if you fancy a different platform to mobile.