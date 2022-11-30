Marvel Snap pool 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 cards – every new and upcoming card

Want to know what cards are inside every Marvel Snap pool? Cards in Marvel Snap are divided into series, though the community prefers to use the term pools. Players unlock cards by reaching higher tiers on the collection level track, though the cards you unlock are randomised within that pool.
If you desperately need one specific card to create one of the best Marvel Snap decks, you can either cross your fingers every time you unlock a new mystery card or collector’s cache, or save up collector’s tokens and pay close attention to the rotating stock in the shop. Our guide breaks down what cards are featured in each pool to help you keep track of what cards you may unlock next.
There are currently five pools in Marvel Snap, each containing a specific number of cards. The cards in the fourth and fifth pools can be unlocked after reaching collection level 486, but they’re exceptionally rare so we wouldn’t bank on obtaining them any time soon. New cards are being added to the fifth pool every week, just don’t expect to complete the entire set unless you plan on spending a lot of money, even if this is one of the best card games.
- Pool 1: 46 cards (collection level 18 – 214)
- Pool 2: 25 cards (collection level 222 – 474)
- Pool 3: 76 cards (collection level 486+)
- Pool 4: 10 cards (collection level 486+)
- Pool 5: six cards (collection level 486+)
Marvel Snap Pool 1 cards
- America Chavez
- Angel
- Angela
- Apocalypse
- Armor
- Bishop
- Blade
- Cable
- Captain America
- Carnage
- Cosmo
- Deathlok
- Devil Dinosaur
- Doctor Strange
- Domino
- Elektra
- Enchantress
- Forge
- Groot
- Heimdall
- Hulkbuster
- Iron Fist
- Klaw
- Korg
- Kraven
- Lady Sif
- Lizard
- Mantis
- Mister Sinister
- Moon Girl
- Morph
- Multiple Man
- Namor
- Nova
- Onslaught
- Professor X
- Rocket Raccoon
- Scarlet Witch
- Spider-Woman
- Squirrel Girl
- Strong Guy
- Sword Master
- Uatu the Watcher
- White Queen
- Wolverine
- Yondu
Marvel Snap Pool 2 cards
- Agent 13
- Bucky Barnes
- Cloak
- Ebony Maw
- Hobgoblin
- Iceman
- Jubilee
- Killmonger
- Leech
- Morbius
- Nakia
- Okoye
- Rhino
- Sabretooth
- Sandman
- Scorpion
- Shang-Chi
- Storm
- Sunspot
- Swarm
- The Collector
- The Infinaut
- Vision
- Vulture
- Warpath
Marvel Snap Pool 3 cards
- Adam Warlock
- Aero
- Agatha Harkness
- Arnim Zola
- Baron Mordo
- Beast
- Black Bolt
- Black Cat
- Black Widow
- Brood
- Captain Marvel
- Cerebro
- Colleen Wing
- Crossbones
- Crystal
- Dagger
- Deadpool
- Death
- Debrii
- Destroyer
- Doctor Doom
- Doctor Octopus
- Dracula
- Drax
- Electro
- Falcon
- Gambit
- Ghost Rider
- Giganto
- Goose
- Green Goblin
- Hazmat
- Hela
- Hellcow
- Human Torch
- Invisible Woman
- Jane Foster
- Juggernaut
- Kingpin
- Leader
- Lockjaw
- Magik
- Magneto
- Maximus
- Mister Negative
- Mojo
- Moon Knight
- Mysterio
- Mystique
- Omega Red
- Patriot
- Polaris
- Psylocke
- Quake
- Quinjet
- Red Skull
- Rescue
- Rockslide
- Rogue
- Ronan, the Accuser
- SERA
- Spider-Man
- Taskmaster
- The Hood
- Thor
- Typhoid Mary
- Ultron
- Venom
- Viper
- Wasp
- Wave
- Wong
- Yellow Jacket
- Zero
Marvel Snap Pool 4 cards
- Absorbing Man
- Agent Coulson
- Attuma
- Helicarrier
- Luke Cage
- Maria Hill
- M’Baku
- Orka
- She-Hulk
- Titania
Marvel Snap Pool 5 cards
- Bast
- Galactus
- Shuri
- Super-Skrull
- Thanos
- Valkyrie
And that’s every card you can unlock in the Marvel Snap pools. If you’re not sure what deck to build with your limited collection, we have a Marvel Snap tier list to help you evaluate which cards are worth using in one of the best free PC games – that’s right, you can also download Marvel Snap on Steam if you fancy a different platform to mobile.