Marvel Snap patch notes nerf troublesome Galactus and Leader

A new set of Marvel Snap patch notes are here, which includes some new features, general updates, and a series of nerfs and buffs to select Marvel Snap cards and their accompanying decks. We’ve broken down everything you’ll need to know about the superhero card game and its patch note changes below.

You can now see who the artist behind a Marvel Snap card is thanks to the patch, as the artist credits feature has been added if you tap the variant label above the specific card. There are also some quality-of-life changes like cards that trigger others in a loop, a speed increase to card animations, and the collection view automatically filtering to your favourite variants while you edit decks.

For the Marvel Snap cards below, the left number refers to cost, while the right refers to power (cost/power). More balance changes are also expected in the coming weeks.

Marvel Snap card changes

Buffs

Drax: 4/4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power ⇒ 4/5 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Groot: 3/3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. ⇒ 3/4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Hazmat: 2/1 ⇒ 2/2

Black Cat: 3/6 ⇒ 3/7

Nakia: 3/1 ⇒ 3/2

Nerfs

Aero: 5/8 ⇒ 5/7

Galactus: 6/3 ⇒ 6/2

Leader: 6/4 ⇒ 6/3

Nova: 1/2 ⇒ 1/1

Some of the biggest nerfs come to Galactus and Leader, two cards that have proven quite the challenge. “Galactus and decks using him are demonstrating concerningly high cube-gain and win rates,” according to the patch notes, with a single power being taken away for now while the team evaluates if Galactus needs more meaningful changes.

The same can be said for Leader, with the power reduction a sort of Band-Aid while the developers look at more meaningful changes.

Marvel Snap location updates

Oscorp Tower will no longer swap card sides if Professor X is there

Raft and Vibranium Mines text-only updates

Warrior Falls will appear less often

You can check out the patch notes for a breakdown of the bug fixes and currently known issues, too, the latter of which should be fixed in the near future.

While you wait, though, check out our breakdown of the best Marvel Snap decks, or our look at all the Marvel Snap pool cards, from series one to five.