Marvel Snap has been out in early access for PC players on Windows for a while now, but Second Dinner Studios has just fully launched the beloved free game on Steam. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, the Marvel Multiverse-based game dropped with native widescreen and week-long rewards. An adorable, vibrant animated trailer was also released alongside the Steam launch, highlighting some of our favorite Marvel Snap characters.

The developer announced Marvel Snap’s PC release on Steam, writing, “We’ve been humbled by the love from millions of players and honored with awards like Mobile Game of the Year, Breakthrough Game of the Year, and Best Strategy Game.”

Rewards accompany the full launch on Steam, as the Second Dinner wrote, “To celebrate our PC launch, we’ve got awesome rewards all week and all month long.” From free rewards like a mech devil dinosaur variant to daily login drops, there’s no better time to hop in-game than now.

You can grab the fast-paced card collector for free right now directly on Steam, where you’ll also find more details on the rewards. Each round lasts just three minutes, making every match feel a bit different than the previous one. As Second Dinner wrote, “From Asgard to Wakanda, new locations are introduced regularly to put your creative problem-solving skills to the test.”

According to the dev, “Everything you love about the game is now better than ever on PC.” If you’ve played on any other device in the past, you can connect via your Google or Apple account to access your progress and collection. “Snap anywhere, any time you want!”

