Great news web-heads, You can currently grab up to 40% off Marvel’s Spider-Man games over on Steam. Both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are heavily discounted in the sale, so act fast if you’ve yet to swing into the series.

That’s right, you can currently get 40% off some of the best superhero games available on PC by heading over to Steam. The sale, which is set to end on Thursday, November 2, includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at $34.99 / £29.99 (down from $59.99 / £49.99) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at $33.99 / £23.99 (down from $49.99 / £39.99).

In terms of improvements offered in the Remastered version of the first game, there’s a ton of enhancements including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA. Upscaling technology AMD FSR 2.0 is also supported. There’s also Ultrawide support, Raytracing and improved shadows across the board.

When playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, you’ll get to enjoy a variety of graphics quality options like unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 2, image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA, and latency-reducing NVIDIA Reflex. Upscaling technologies AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS and IGTI are also supported, in addition to Raytracing, improved shadows, and Ultrawide support.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man series offers up a completely original story, featuring an older Peter Parker than we’re used to seeing. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you’ll battle Doc Ock, The Sinister Six, and unravel a mystery involving a new gang that’s shown up in town.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you’ll play as Miles as he attempts to thwart a plot to sow chaos in Harlem. Both games are a great time, enhanced on PC in terms of visuals and performance, so make sure you take advantage of this web-swinging sale before it ends.

