Demeo update improves DnD game immersion on Meta Quest 2 and Pro

The Meta Quest Pro might target business users, but that hasn’t stopped VR game developers from utilising its exciting new features. Originally known as Project Cambria, Meta’s latest VR standalone headset includes eye and facial tracking alongside a colour passthrough mode, designed to create new mixed-reality experiences. Now, Resolution Games is taking full advantage with its latest Demeo update, and it could be the virtual reality DnD experience we’ve been waiting for.

A free update for Quest users, Demeo’s new passthrough mode comes in full colour for Meta Quest Pro, using the best VR headset technology. Passthrough lets you snap the gameboard onto any real-life table, creating a more immersive experience that includes rolling your virtual dice onto a surface in front of you. That’s also available on Quest 2, though this is restricted to black and white passthrough.

While absent in this particular update, Resolution promises more mixed reality features in the future, including hand-tracking support. Unfortunately, the developer has yet to confirm a PC VR release for this passthrough mode, which may prove disappointing to those playing the Steam edition. For those less interested in VR but enjoy the best PC DnD games, Demeo also received a flatscreen early access release on PC back in April.

Demeo was curiously absent from Meta’s list of Quest Pro launch games yesterday, as it mainly focuses on business apps like Horizon Workrooms and Arkio. We’ve since seen Quest Pro updates release for Cubism, Red Matter 2, Virtuoso, and, for those looking to play Steam games on Oculus Quest 2, Virtual Desktop. Chances are high that we’ll see more VR games receiving similar updates in the coming days.