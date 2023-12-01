Valve just made Steam VR games on Meta Quest headsets way better

Steam Link is now available on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro, allowing you to easily stream your Steam VR games wirelessly from your PC.

While Meta Quest headsets have long been capable of playing Steam VR games, the process hasn’t been the most seamless, particularly if you’re hoping to do so wirelessly. Thankfully, Valve has just made this experience much simpler and better for all.

Despite the headset itself launching just a few months ago, we’re already spoiled for choice when it comes to the best Meta Quest 3 games. That said, for all the fantastic VR experiences on the Meta store, there are many amazing examples on Steam too, including some developed by Valve.

In a surprise move, Valve has launched ‘Steam Link’ for the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro. The application makes connecting wirelessly to your PC and its Steam library a breeze, making it far more convenient to play the likes of Half-Life: Alyx and more.

It should be noted, however, that you’ll need a reliable wireless network and a system equipped with a suitably powerful graphics card in order for Steam Link to perform as intended.

