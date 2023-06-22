Metal Gear Solid 4 might be coming to PC, and there’s proof

Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been released beyond the PS3. As such, if you want to play the Hideo Kojima stealth game hit from 2008, it likely means fetching your old console out the cupboard and hooking it back up to the TV. That, however, may no longer be the case. With the classic MGS games confirmed for Steam via the Master Collection, and the MGS3 remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, also on the way, there’s proof that Konami might be planning to bring Metal Gear Solid 4 to PC after all. Switch to nano communication. We’ve got some secrets to share.

Metal Gear Solid, MGS2, MGS3, and the original Metal Gear games from 1987 and 1990, are all coming to PC on October 24 via the Master Collection Volume 1. The full Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, Delta Snake Eater, is set to launch sometime thereafter, likely in 2024. Finally, the classic MGS series will be available on PC, superb news for Kojima and Solid Snake stans.

But there’s more. The newly revitalized Metal Gear Solid website features a timeline of the entire series’ in-universe chronology. At the moment, the timeline features clickable ‘buttons’ for all the games included in the Master Collection Volume 1, as well as images for MGS4, MGS5, and Peace Walker. These images, however, cannot be clicked – as it stands, they simply sit on the timeline.

A closer inspection of the site’s source code, however, reveals that the images for MGS4, MGS5, and Peace Walker are all scheduled to become clickable in future – they’re not currently active as buttons, but seemingly will be further down the line. Check out the image below, and you can see how the MGS4 image is labeled as a “btn.” There are also buttons in the website’s source code for “tpp”, presumably MGS 5 The Phantom Pain, “pw,” likely Peace Walker, and “gz,” most likely MGS Ground Zeroes:

Remember, MGS1, MGS2, MGS3, and the original Metal Gears – i.e. the games in the Master Collection Volume1 – already have clickable buttons. Potentially, this implies that when the Master Collection Volume 2 is announced, the games included within it will also get their own clickable buttons on the timeline site. And since the code for this already exists for MGS4, 5, Ground Zeroes, and Peace Walker, that maybe clues us to MGS4 and the others coming to PC.

There’s also evidence that more MGS remakes are coming, after Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. We’ll just have to see, but it seems possible that we’re getting a lot more MGS in the near future.

