MGS3 Steam update hints at many more Metal Gear remakes

The MGS3 Steam page has finally arrived, and seems to suggest that Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, to give it its full title, may only be the first game in a planned series of remakes by Konami. The upcoming stealth game, which is set during the Cold War-era 1960s, is certainly the earliest episode in terms of Metal Gear story chronology, and based on a couple of hints, it seems MGS3 Remake could spark a whole-new strand of Snakey sequels.

The MGS3 Steam page has only just gone live, promising the survival game will include “some nudity or sexual content, frequent violence or gore, [and] general mature content.” It all sounds present and correct, and consistent with what Konami has said so far about leaving the Metal Gear Solid 3 story unchanged.

One small line however seems to hint at the developer’s broader plans going forward. “Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake,” the Steam listing says, “and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series.”

“Begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series.” That sounds as if MSG3 Remake may only be the start of something, and like remakes of MGS and MGS2, which come much later in the series’ narrative chronology, could follow.

Combined with remarks from Konami itself, which in a recent interview says it “will continue to consider remakes of past titles in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater,” it wouldn’t be at all surprising if we wind up with a whole trilogy of Metal Gear remakes.

After all, it worked for Resident Evil, and Konami is clearly prepared to revive some of its old series with the likes of Silent Hill 2 Remake. So, with all these factors and clues thrown together, it seems eminently likely that MGS3 Remake will just be the start of something, and not The End. Sorry, couldn’t help myself.

